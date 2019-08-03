ROCK ISLAND — The Family Fun Doubles Tournament has always been about friendly competition, but the 22nd edition of the event featured an especially talented collection of current and former tennis stars from the Quad-Cities.
Tournament organizer Bill Allee said this year’s 20-entry bracket at the Augustana College tennis courts was one of the best fields ever.
In the championship match, Moline's Aaron and Doug Forsberg defeated five-time tournament champions Ty and Todd Buenting 8-4 in the final.
“It’s an incredible field this year,” said Allee, who reached the tournament finals with his son, Michael, in 2017. “It’s arguably as good a doubles tournament as there’s ever been in the Quad-Cities, based on who is in it. We have a lot of quality players this year.”
Aaron Forsberg, who finished seventh at state for Moline as a senior in 2000, paired with his dad, Doug, who won the inaugural tournament with his other son, Drew Forsberg, in 1998. This year was the first time the two played as partners. Ty Buenting was a three-time state doubles qualifier with the Maroons.
To reach the final, the Forsbergs topped the duo of Lily Schoeck, a freshman at Augustana and last season's high school player of the year, and her dad, Jim, by a score of 8-2. In the other semifinal, the Buentings defeated Moline’s senior boys’ tennis player of the year Dylan Wiemers and his All-Metro basketball brother, Drew, 8-2.
“They’re a good team; it was a fun match,” the younger Forsberg said of the finals win in his second appearance at the tournament since playing in the first edition, when he partnered with his grandma. “It was great to be back; this was fun.”
Forsberg resides in Des Moines and works at John Deere, also volunteering as an assistant coach with the Drake Bulldogs men’s tennis team. He is cousins with Moline tennis coach Brooke Forsberg. His dad, 67, swims two miles a day and competed in the local Senior Olympics, also keeping up his tennis game with Allee.
“It gives you a little something to look forward to in mid-summer,” Doug said. “I said, 'Aaron, whatever you can get to, take, and I’ll just clear out of the way.'”
“I’m the setup man and he’s the finisher,” said Aaron, who won doubles with Vincent Gillespie at the Iowa Mississippi Valley Adult Open in Dubuque in July, also reaching the singles semifinals in what is Iowa’s premier paid tennis tournament for adults.
Allee’s dad, Chuck, still holds the honor of oldest champion at the tournament. He won in 1999 with John Feehan at 70 years old. Chuck and his wife, Joan, also reached the semifinals the following year.
The Schoecks are used to hitting together in training, helping Lily finish in the state’s top 16 in 1A her last two years. The two played in the tournament together six years ago, but Saturday afternoon provided a new experience as she played on her new college’s home courts.
“We both have played doubles and know enough about the game to be able to play with whoever,” Lily said. “I think it’s cool to see people that I’ve seen play before, and come together.”
In an 8-1 quarterfinals win, the two topped Rochelle’s Andy Eckardt and Kristy Pence-Eckardt, a 2005 Augie grad and two-time All-CCIW player who played for the Vikings when Allee was an assistant.
“It’s neat seeing all the generations playing this sport,” Jim Schoeck said. “You can play a lifetime.”
In the consolation finals, former Moline doubles state qualifier Kacper Ryba paired with his dad, Wojciech, winning 9-7 over Alleman’s Abby Miller and her brother, Joey, a four-time state singles qualifier who plays at the University of Dubuque.
“It was a fun tournament,” said Ryba, now a sophomore standout with the ACHA club hockey team at the University of Illinois. “Thanks to coach Allee bringing a bunch of teams together. Everyone was having a good time. It was a beautiful day.”