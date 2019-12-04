In less than 100 days, the Quad City Steamwheelers will open the 2020 Indoor Football League season on the road against their closest rival.
The Steamwheelers kick off the season March 7 at the U.S. Cellular Center against the Cedar Rapids River Kings. Two weeks later, QC will play the Arizona Rattlers in its home opener at the TaxSlayer Center.
"We are so excited for 2020 and proud to be part of the IFL and its growth, in an environment where leagues in our industry are shrinking, the IFL has been able to build a successful model that allows for great competition," Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said.
QC will play a 14-game schedule. Coach Cory Ross' squad is coming off a 6-8 season in its second year of the franchise's second stint.
All seven of the Steamwheelers' home games are scheduled for Friday or Saturday nights.
Among the home opponents are the Spokane Shock, one of four expansion teams in the IFL this past offseason. The Shock visit the TaxSlayer Center on Friday, April 3.
Frisco (Texas), Albuquerque (N.M.) and Oakland are the other new franchises in the league. Q-C visits Frisco on May 2.
The other games for the Steamwheelers are the Bismarck Bucks (Friday, April 11), the Duke City Gladiators (Friday, April 25), the Sioux Falls Storm (Friday, May 22), the Green Bay Blizzard (Friday, June 5) and the Cedar Rapids River Kings (Saturday, June 20).
All of the Steamwheelers' home games kick off at 7:05 p.m.
QC returns the IFL's offensive player of the year in quarterback E.J. Hilliard along with two All-IFL receivers in Quinton Pedroza and Keyvan Rudd, a former Davenport Central standout.
Bland said the Wheelers also have signed one of the top players in the country in former Texas A&M standout Speedy Noil.