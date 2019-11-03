Football fans in the Quad-Cities will get the see one of the most powerful and talented football teams in the state and the 95th-ranked team in America when East St. Louis comes to Rock Island on Saturday for a Class 6A second-round playoff team.
The Rocks (8-2) will welcome the Flyers (10-0) to Almquist Field for a 1 p.m. contest.
The Flyers come in averaging nearly 300 yards per game passing and a little over 200 yards per game game rushing. They have scored 50 or more points six times and average 49.2 points per game and allow 12 per game.
Tickets will be sold Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the athletic office between 9 and 10 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 and no passes are honored. Development parking will be used and the first 100 Rocky students get in free with an ID.
You have free articles remaining.
The unbeaten Class 1A Annawan-Wethersfield Titans will take to the road for Round 2, playing Saturday at 5 p.m. at Forreston (8-2). The Titans, who many know for their scoring ability, have piled up five shutouts and two other games allowing just seven points.
The area's other unbeaten team, the 10-0 Morrison team will host Kirkland Hiawatha (9-1) in a Class 1A second-round contest at 1 p.m. The Mustangs have been equally as good on defense as A-W, having held teams to one touchdown or less in 9 of their 10 games.
In Class 3A, Mercer County (7-3) will continue its five-game winning streak when the Golden Eagles take on Clifton Central (10-0) in Clifton at 3 p.m. The Comets average 37.2 points per game this season.
In Class 4A, Kewanee (7-3) will get a very difficult test on the road at Coal City (10-0). The Coalers are a perennial power and after allowing 53 points in their first two games, they have allowed 34 in the next eight games.