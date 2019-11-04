BETTENDORF — The Arena Football League folding last week should have little affect on the field for the Quad City Steamwheelers and their circuit, the Indoor Football League. Off-the-field might be another matter entirely, said 'Wheelers owner Doug Bland.
"If it goes into bankruptcy court, we can't get any of the players anyway, because a player contract is considered an asset," Bland said.
The IFL also has a limit on the number of veteran players on a team's roster, which further complicates movement by established stars from the 31-year-old grand-daddy of all indoor circuits.
"Plus, those players are used to making more money than our league minimum. So it shouldn't make much difference there," Bland added about tested talent migrating. "But it will make a difference from a marketing, promotions, media rights and sponsorship standpoint. I've always called our league the premier indoor league in the country even though they were older and paid a little more. But we had more teams and more structure. It's exciting to see where that takes us now."
The 12-year-old IFL just added a third team in the West over the weekend, with the Spokane Shock announcing a re-launch. All-Pro NFL defensive tackle Sam Adams is bringing back the former AFL and af2 champs with ex-IFL Coach of the Year Billy Back as the team’s head coach.
NFL star Marshawn Lynch also has an expansion franchise debuting in Oakland, Calif. Former CIF champ Duke City (Albuquerque, N.M.) also is changing leagues.
With the Nebraska Danger ceasing operations, the IFL has a 12-team schedule expected soon.
"We have six West Coast and six Midwestern teams now," Bland said. "It's a good balance."
New comish: Bland's also excited about the IFL naming former Sioux Falls player, coach and owner Todd Tryon as league commissioner to replace Mike Allshouse, who resigned last month after seven seasons to pursue other professional opportunities.
Tryon, the fourth commissioner in IFL history, owned the Storm for 10 seasons before selling the franchise this fall to a South Dakota family.
"It made perfect sense," Bland said. "He's had one of the most successful teams in all of indoor football, winning 11 of the last 14 championships. Who better to become our commissioner than somebody who's seen our game from all of those levels and had so much success?"
New headquarters: The 'Wheelers also have moved their offices from downtown Moline to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
"It's a great deal for us," Bland said. "Everything we do was in three different locations last season, but now we're all under one roof.
"We'll practice there in the mornings. Our strength and conditioning is upstairs at Level II fitness. We're also trying to get our sports medicine there, too, so guys can get treatment there.
"And if guys need to come to the office, we're right there, too. It's a bonus that it's a $60 million state-of-the-art facility and we get to show that off in recruiting. There's not many teams in football anywhere with that kind of facility."