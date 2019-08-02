The holdout of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has now reached Day 7, including five missed practices.
He is still in Cabo San Lucas huddled with his agents and training while his teammates are at camp.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains unbothered by the process.
There is no doubt in his mind that the team will get something done with Elliott, who is seeking a new contract despite having two years remaining on his rookie deal. The Cowboys have Elliott under contract for $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.09 million in 2020 under his fifth-year option.
“When have I not gotten one done,” a smug Jones said Thursday when asked if he was worried about not coming to terms with Elliott. “I don’t worry about that. You just keep plugging.”
Jones, however, was equally resolute that any agreement would have to meet the Cowboys parameters and fit their global philosophy regarding cap management.
To that end, he appears to be as dug in as ever and plans to use all the punitive mechanisms made available under the collective bargaining agreement to keep Elliott and this team together for the long haul.
The long haul for Jones on the holdout could be “months into the season.”
“All of the things we talked about, I’m very satisfied long term with Zeke. Very satisfied," Jones said. "There is that in place. We do have agreements and we do have contracts. I’m very satisfied with that and I don’t think that’s the best way for us to go at all. But as far as doing something that would disrupt and shake the base of our plans for how to keep the talent we’ve got here and how to do that, I’m not about to shake that loose over that concern.”
Lions activate Slay from NFI list: Darius Slay was activated from the active/non-football injury list prior to the Detroit Lions' practice Friday night at Ford Field.
Slay had been on the NFI list since the start of camp, but the cornerback was on the field in uniform Friday.
Slay, who was hoping for a new contract, did not attend minicamp this offseason, but he reported for training camp with the rest of the team last month and said his contract wishes wouldn't hurt his play. Slay is in the third year of his $50 million, four-year deal.
Detroit drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013. He earned All-Pro honors in 2017.