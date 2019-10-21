BETTENDORF — The Quad City Steamwheelers capped their first week of off-season signings by inking their top priority.
The local Indoor Football League club welcomed back quarterback E.J. Hilliard for a third season over the weekend.
The IFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year passed for 2,739 yards and 57 touchdowns last season, plus rushed for 462 yards and 18 more scores.
"He had some opportunities in the XFL, but after their draft last week, he knew he'd have to go into a camp not knowing if he'd make the team," said Doug Bland, QC's owner.
"He had a sure thing here, but we told him we'd also talked with some other quarterbacks and needed to start making some decisions. So E.J. said, 'My home's in the Quad-Cities and I want to come back.'
"We're obviously very excited. He's a great guy for us in the community and he's an award-winner on the field. He gives us a lot to build around."
Hilliard is among 16 signings announced since the 'Wheelers hosted an open tryout Oct. 12 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Three of the tryout's 42 participants have been retained, including former Rock Island High School star Amos Johnson. The running back opened eyes with a 4.41 second 40-yard dash, second fastest to a 4.36 clocked by a defensive back.
Joining Hilliard in the re-signing line are former Augustana kicker Jacob Stytz, defensive end Shaun Hill and previously announced defensive backs Malik Duncan and Antonio Marshall.
Stytz is back for a third season, too. Hill returns from the 2018 'Wheelers after taking last season off. Duncan and Marshall were late additions solidifying the secondary last season, with Marshall ending up the campaign's leader in interceptions (3) and fumble recoveries (4) despite playing only eight games.
The biggest name of the 10 free agents inked in the last week is NFL-tested wideout Speedy Noil.
Called by Bland the biggest signing in team history, Noil was considered the nation's top high school player as a senior when Texas A&M won a heated recruiting battle with a live ESPN announcement in 2014.
Noil played as a true freshman in the vaunted Southeastern Conference, and a season later caught passes from 2019 overall No. 1 NFL draft pick Kyler Murray.
However, off-the-field issues led to several suspensions in college, with Noil eventually declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season in 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Noil went undrafted, but had brief NFL stays with the Green Bay Packers (2016) and Seattle Seahawks (2017), as well as the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos (2018) and the AAF's San Antonio Comanders (2019) before that spring outdoor circuit folded during its debut season.
Legal problems also persisted when Noil returned to school in 2018, with the New Orleans native arrested a couple of times for offenses ranging from trespassing and offensive comments/threats to physically assaulting a man serving an eviction notice.
"The off-field stuff has really derailed his career and I think he's come to the realization he needs to get himself together and prove himself," Bland said.
"We talked to him at length because of that checkered past. (Coach) Cory (Ross) told him how we run things here. He didn't want to sign him if he's going to have more issues and (Noil) said, 'Coach, I know this is my last chance and I really want to be part of this.'"
Bland said Noil appeared on QC's radar after bumping into a lineman the 'Wheelers just signed during a workout in Noil's college home, College Station, Tex.
"Speedy said, 'I saw you signed with that arena team up in Illinois. How do I get involved with that?' So he got Cory on the phone right then and there," Bland said.
"Athletically, the guy is a freak of nature. He's got a 47-inch vertical jump and runs a 4.4 40-yard dash. He also used to play quarterback, too, so if we ever get into a pinch, we have a backup plan there, too.
"If he comes in with the right attitude in our system? The sky's the limit, especially with E.J. back. We're the only team in the history of the IFL with two all-league receivers. Most of these teams are run first and throw second. Not us."
Bland added one of those all-league receivers, Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd, is close to re-signing as well.
Of four free-agent defensive linemen inked so far, Ondre Pipkins went to training camp with the NFL's Washington Redskins. Travonte Valentine (LSU) and Ralph Green (Indiana) also were considered NFL prospects before their own bouts with off-field troubles. Witche Exilhomme is the other big body added.
Ross also snagged two other runners the former NFL running back likes in Marus Bagley and B.J. Mitchell.
"Our D-line is massive and loaded with talent," Bland said. "We're bigger than last season. Run defense killed us. But now it's a whole new ballgame and we're going to clog up that middle."
The IFL's 2020 schedule should be out next week, Bland said. Season tickets are on sale now at steamwheelersfootball.com.