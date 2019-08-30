Miami coach Brian Flores has finally named his starting quarterback.
Wily veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, 36, is excited for the opportunity to lead the Dolphins, his eighth NFL team entering his 15th NFL season.
Confident second-year prospect Josh Rosen, 22, insists he is also excited for his new role during his first season with the Miami Dolphins franchise.
“I think it’s only (a matter of) time this team is mine,” Rosen said after Flores announced his final decision following Miami’s 16-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Thursday night.
“But until then, I’m going to be as supportive of a backup as I can and push (Fitzpatrick) along the way.”
Flores — citing a better, complete body of work since this offseason — anointed Fitzpatrick over Rosen as Miami’s QB for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
The announcement may have helped divert attention from recent trade rumors festering about standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil, arguably the Dolphins’ best player and general manager Chris Grier’s best draft pick to date.
Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins two days after the franchise traded away former starter Ryan Tannehill in March after seven seasons with the team. He signed — before Rosen was acquired — with the intention of winning the job.
And Fitzpatrick is ecstatic his work throughout the preseason has paid off.
“I’m excited to get out there and lead this team and do the best I can out there,” said Fitzpatrick, who did not dress for the preseason finale, watching from the sidelines like most of the Dolphins starters.
Added Flores: “We felt like this was the best move for the team, going into the season.”
Rosen trailed in the quarterback battle since he was first acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in an April trade. Since the second week of training camp, however, Rosen gained significant ground in the competition in training camp and the preseason.
When Rosen worked with the first-team offense in Tampa during the second week of the preseason and in relief of Fitzpatrick during the third preseason game last week, Flores was rightfully critical of his young player’s performance.
Flores challenged Rosen to improve his body language and on-field demeanor, while adding Rosen needs to get rid of the football faster, and have better decision making regarding throwing risky passes while trying to avoid sacks.
Flores also shared a hypothetical quarterback philosophy in recent weeks, where he said a young quarterback like Rosen should spend some time on the bench to absorb the offense, while developing a hunger and gratitude to have such an opportunity to be a starting NFL quarterback.
“I think he’ll get there — I do. I really do,” Flores said of Rosen. “That’s a conversation we had. When? I don’t know. A lot of that is up to him. He knows that. No knock on him, but he’s work extremely hard.
“But I think he’ll get there. He’s a talented player and we’re excited about him.”
Added Rosen: “I wouldn’t say it’s a setback or hurdle to cross over. It’s just part of the journey.”
Rosen, while disappointed he did not win the starting job, did acknowledge that “trial by fire didn’t work great for me last year.” After all, he was 3-10 as a starter with the Cardinals as a rookie.
Another season of that could be damaging for Rosen’s development.
Instead of rattling Rosen early during the season, playing behind a developing offensive line, Flores seems to want to bring him along — if time and injuries are on his side.
While Rosen marinates on the bench, Flores believes Fitzpatrick has the veteran savvy and demeanor to navigate the Dolphins offense despite its glaring deficiencies on the offensive line.
Flores believes Rosen has improved greatly since joining the Dolphins.
Rosen sees the progress he’s making, too.
It will be only a matter of time when he takes the reins of Miami’s starting quarterback job.
If he performs well, it will only be a matter of time before the Dolphins franchise is his, too.
“I think I’m a substantially better quarterback than I was three weeks ago, and a way better quarterback than I was a year ago,” Rosen said.
“I think on this progression, I think the future will be pretty bright. I’m excited.”
In an attempt to help Fitzpatrick and the offense, the Dolphins worked a pair of deals. They picked up center-guard Evan Boehm from the Colts for a conditional 2020 draft pick and also traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Vikings for guard Danny Isidora, who made three starts in two seasons with Minnesota. Isidora was a three-year starter at the University of Miami.
Boehm, a fourth-year pro, has 13 career NFL starts. He was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016.
Two rookie guards, Michael Deiter and undrafted Shaq Calhoun, ended the exhibition season atop the Dolphins' depth chart.
Patriots bolster O-line: David Andrews' uncertain status led the New England Patriots to fill a potentially sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the Bills announced.
Bodine is a fifth-year player who might have to replace Andrews, who was hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.
Andrews was released from the hospital on Monday and was spotted in sweat pants during pregame warmups of the Patriots' 31-29 preseason-ending loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night.
The Patriots haven't released any information regarding Andrews' condition. James Ferentz started at center against New York.
Bodine was entering his sixth NFL season, and second in Buffalo after starting 10 games at center last year. The trade comes a day after the Bills announced starting center Mitch Morse being cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, and a day before NFL teams make their final cuts to establish their 53-player rosters.
The 27-year-old Bodine was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, and started 64 games for the Bengals before signing with Buffalo in free agency last year.
He became the odd-man out following Buffalo's extensive offseason offensive line overhaul in free agency. He was listed third on the depth chart at the position, behind Morse and another newcomer Spencer Long.
On Thursday, Buffalo traded guard Wyatt Teller to Cleveland for a pair of draft picks.
Panthers place K Gano on IR, make other moves: The Carolina Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, and cut running back Cameron Artis-Payne and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Carolina made the decision Friday to lose Gano for the season after he struggled to make it back from an injury to his plant leg that kept him out of all four preseason games. The 32-year-old Gano has been the team's kicker since 2012 and missed just three field-goal attempts over the past two seasons.
Undrafted rookie Joey Slye, who was 7 of 8 on field-goal attempts in the preseason — including 3 of 3 from beyond 50 yards — will handle kicking duties for Carolina.
"Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said.
"Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve."
Per NFL rules, Gano will not be eligible to return at any point in 2019 because he was not included on the 53-man roster the Panthers are preparing to turn in before Saturday's deadline.
He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 after hitting 29 of 30 attempts.
He went 14 of 16 in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder to beat the Giants at the end of regulation. He missed three point-after attempts last season.
Heinicke was the Panthers' No. 2 quarterback last season. He started one game but injured his arm. He fell to fourth on the team's depth chart this season behind Newton, Kyle Allen and third-round draft pick Will Grier and could never make up ground despite throwing two TD passes in Carolina's 25-19 preseason win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Heinicke posted a picture of the four quarterbacks together in the preseason and wrote on Twitter, "Man.... this one hurts! I don't know where to begin but gonna keep it short. Gonna miss all of you! Best locker room full of guys I've ever been with.. Hold it down this year fellas.. and as always #KeepPounding."
Artis-Payne has been a backup in Carolina for the past four seasons, but the team apparently has decided to go with Reggie Bonnafon and/or rookie Jordan Scarlett as Christian McCaffrey's backups instead.
The Panthers' roster stands at 66 players, so they still must trim 13 more by Saturday. Among the other notable cuts on Friday were wide receiver Aldrick Robinson and cornerback Corn Elder.
Browns deal rookie QB Blough to Lions: The Cleveland Browns traded rookie quarterback David Blough to the Detroit Lions, who got a firsthand look at him Thursday night. Blough completed 11 of 17 passes for 115 yards and threw two interceptions in a 20-16 win in the exhibition finale. The undrafted free agent from Purdue finished 25 of 43 for 271 yards with two touchdown passes and the two picks during the preseason.
Cleveland and Detroit swapped seventh-round draft picks in 2022 in the deal.
Blough wasn't going to make the Browns' roster, but it's possible the team was going to sign him to their practice squad.
The Lions have been moving quarterbacks in and out over the past week. Tom Savage is expected to back up starter Matthew Stafford. Savage returned from a concussion sustained in the preseason opener and played the first half Thursday.
However, he was outperformed by Josh Johnson, who came in and threw a TD pass and ran for a score.
Jets team president stepping down: The Jets punctuated an offseason of change by announcing Friday that team president Neil Glat will be “stepping down” from that role to transition to a senior advisor position.
“I want to thank the Johnson Family for giving me an amazing opportunity to be part of their truly special organization,” Glat said in a statement released by the team. “Woody and Christopher are terrific leaders, and were outstanding mentors to me. I am extremely grateful to the both of them. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to all the outstanding people who are part of the Jets family. There’s never a good time to leave, but it’s the right time for me to take on new challenge.”
Glat spent the bulk of his efforts on the business side of the organization for the past seven years.
Glat spent 15 years working for the league office before joining the Jets. The organization will announce their structural plan in the next few days.