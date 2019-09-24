The Annawan-Wethersfield football team continues to impress a statewide panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
For the second straight week, the Titans (4-0) took a step up in the weekly state rankings issued by the Illinois Associated Press.
A-W jumped from sixth last week to fifth Tuesday in the Class 1A poll, thanks in part to Tuscola suffering a second straight loss to drop out of the Top 10.
The Titans also moved a win away from playoff eligibility with a 28-0 blanking of 2A Mercer County. Coltin Quagliano tossed three more touchdowns, for 13 this season, and the defense limited their Lincoln Trail Conference rivals to 83 total yards.
Orion (3-1) also barely remained Top 10-ranked in 2A, surviving its first shutout since 2012 to hold on to a poll position. The Chargers dropped from seventh to ninth after last weekend's 44-0 setback at 3A receiving votes Princeton.
Morrison, which improved to 4-0 for the first time since winning a state title in 2009, also continued to receive votes outside of the Top 10 in 1A.
Moline (7A) and Rockridge (2A) tumbled off the voting radar after each fell to 2-2 with stunning losses last weekend.
Also ranked from local conferences are Sterling (third in 5A), Sterling Newman (fourth in 2A) and Princeville (10th in 1A).
Annawan-Wethersfield meets Princeville this weekend for the LTC lead. Morrison also visits Newman in Three Rivers Rock action.
Statewide, Chatham Glenwood (6A) and Clifton Central (2A) took over the top spots in their respective classes after losses last weekend by an incumbent No. 1.
The only unanimous No. 1's this week are East St. Louis (5A) and Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A).
Also retaining top spots from last week are Lincoln-Way East (8A), Chicago Mount Carmel (7A), Williamsville (3A) and Forreston (1A).
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.