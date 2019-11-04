PECATONICA – The Fulton volleyball team had to settle for a moral victory on Monday night at the Class 1A Pecatonica Sectional.
Dakota, meanwhile, got the victory both teams fought tooth and nail to get. The Indians let a big lead slip away in the second set, but rallied in the third to pull out a 25-12, 25-27, 25-19 victory against the Steamers before a big, loud crowd in the Pec gym.
It looked as if Dakota (34-4) was going to make quick work of Fulton (30-9) early on. The Indians raced out to a 19-3 lead, as the Steamers had no answers for Dakota hitters Tabytha Toelke, Abi Schlueter and Kaylyn Field. They took turns peppering the Fulton defense with kill after kill.
The set ended with kills from Dakota’s Schlueter and Casey Besse.
It was more of the same in the second set as Dakota broke open a tight match with a 5-0 scoring run to seize a 19-13 lead.
Fulton, however, was far from done. The Steamers put together a 7-0 run, capped by a kill from Maddie Hodge to whip the Fulton crowd into a frenzy.
Another kill from Hodge put Fulton up 24-22, but Dakota’s Besse responded with a tip kill and a block to tie things at 24.
Fulton’s Megan Bailey got a block to make it 25-24, only to have Dakota’s Toelke slam home a kill to make it 25-all.
A service error by the Indians’ Schlueter gave Fulton another set point. This time, Lily Eagle came through with a block of Toelke to finish off a 27-25 win and force a third set.
“We’ve done that lately, where we’ve been behind and we come back and push forth,” Fulton coach Stacy Germann said. “It’s a good character trait to have. Their hitters just proved a little too much for us tonight. I can’t be more proud of what we did. We were down and out in that first game, and they turned it around and played some super volleyball.”
Emily Schipper led Fulton with 13 kills, 11 digs, two blocks.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair for a while before Dakota seized control. It was 16-16 when Fulton was called for a lift, the beginning of a 6-0 run capped by a kill from Schlueter.
Germann called a timeout, and Kylie Collachia put down a kill to get Fulton to within 22-17. Dakota responded with a kill by Schlueter and a double-hit by Fulton to make it 24-18.
The last of Schlueter’s 11 kills finished off the match.
“We just didn’t give up,” Fulton’s Emily Schipper said. “We knew we could do it. It just wasn’t enough, I guess.”
Schipper had a big night with 13 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, while Collachia had 22 assists, eight digs and three kills. They were backed by Hodge with five kills, Bailey with three blocks and two kills, Eagle with five blocks and two kills, and Ally Curley with 10 digs.
Toelke put down 20 kills to lead Dakota, while Laura Rankin ran the offense to the tune of 30 assists.
Dakota head coach Kim Toelke was pleased with the way her team played the first half of the match, but not so much that it ended up going three sets.
“Any time you let a team into it because you get soft, they’re going to take advantage,” Coach Toelke said. “That’s kind of what we did. We were playing not to lose instead of playing hard and playing our game. That’s always going to happen. Any time you get soft, the other team is going to come right back at you.
“(Fulton) had some great players, they really did. It was anybody’s match. We just kind of persevered in that third set.”