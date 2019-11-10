NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell saw an opportunity to seize a win that would boost the Cyclones' chances of reaching the Big 12 title game, so he put everything on quarterback Brock Purdy.
His gamble failed. Parnell Motley intercepted Purdy's two-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 42-41 on Saturday night. And now, Iowa State's conference title hopes are bleak.
Campbell went for the victory on the two-point try after Charlie Kolar caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull the Cyclones — down 42-21 in the second half — within one. Campbell said he didn't regret going for two because Purdy already had passed for 282 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and another score.
"When I see Brock Purdy making unbelievable play after unbelievable play, I'd rather put the game in his hands because I trust him," Campbell said. "Yeah, the question if I would do it over again — yes, in a heartbeat."
You have free articles remaining.
The Cyclones accelerated their revival two years ago with a 38-31 win on the same field. Campbell almost pulled off another stunner.
"I thought we had a guy open for a second," he said of the two-point conversion. "We look like we had a chance to catch the ball, but the guy intercepted it at the end of it. Credit to them, they made the great play at the end."
Jalen Hurts passed for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and two more scores for the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP).
"You have games like this," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "You don't want them, especially when you have a chance to separate like we did. But if they happen, you've got to find a way to man up and find a way to win in the end. And I'm really proud of our kids, our defense, for doing that in the end."