IOWA CITY — A trip to Michigan and the “big house’’ looms, but Iowa football players believe looking beyond today’s 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee would be a big mistake.
“If we want to get to where we want to be at the end of the year, we can’t overlook anybody,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “We need to be ready to go this week. Then, we can worry about what’s down the road.’’
Before turning their attention to next Saturday’s match-up with the Wolverines, the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes have heard a lot this week about the potential pitfalls that accompany playing unfamiliar opponents from unfamiliar conferences.
It’s been mentioned that Middle Tennessee has a history of going on the road and knocking off teams from power-five conferences. The Blue Raiders won at Missouri in 2016 and Syracuse in 2017, part of a collection of five wins 13th-year coach Rick Stockstill’s program has had against power-five programs in the last 11 years. Six other games against that level of competition have been decided by less than one touchdown.
The 1-2 resume Middle Tennessee brings to Kinnick Stadium today includes a 40-21 loss at Michigan and a 41-18 loss to Duke this season.
“They’re a Division I team with Division I players. They’re capable and I’m sure they’re anxious to come here and play,’’ Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent said. “They know what they’re getting into.’’
The Hawkeyes have been reminded about that, too.
They’ve been reminded about the scare Northern Iowa and Arkansas State threw at Iowa in 2009, a season that ended with an Orange Bowl victory and an 11-2 record but a year that could have taken several different turns. The Hawkeyes had to block a pair of field-goal attempts by UNI in the final seconds to escape with a 17-16 win in their season opener.
Later that fall, Iowa held off visiting Arkansas State 24-21.
“There are some parallels with this team and Arkansas State quite frankly. I’m not saying we underestimated Arkansas State 10 years ago, … but the bottom line is it was a heck of a football game start to finish. We had to fight our tails off to get out of here with the win,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“The message is if you’re not doing your best internally, you’re going to be involved in games like that. You can come out on the short end, and we really should have against UNI. You could argue that. It’s the way sports are.’’
Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State have earned nonconference victories at Iowa in the past 13 seasons, all games the Hawkeyes were favored to win.
Middle Tennessee arrives looking to add another upset to its collection of success against teams that might have been caught looking ahead.
“We can’t think about Michigan this week at all,’’ Sargent said. “The coaches here, they do a good job of getting us to not get ahead of ourselves. It’s a cliché, but it really is one game at a time and if we don’t take care of business this week, next week doesn’t matter as much.’’
Iowa has finished September with an unblemished record just three times in Ferentz’s first 20 seasons, most recently during an 11-win season in 2009 and a 12-win season in 2015.
What makes this season unique is the bye week the Hawkeyes (3-0) had a week ago, adding a twist to early-season plans.
“This is not like a first game exactly, but it’s a little bit like a first game. When you take a break, the danger of breaks is what is it going to be like when we come off the break,’’ Ferentz said. “Is the focus where it needs to be? The sharpness?’’
Ferentz said coaches ultimately chose to back off of contact work during the bye week, saying he sensed the team needed a chance to “recharge, regroup a little bit’’ after being pushed hard through preseason camp and the first three weeks of the season.
“Did you make the right decision? You find out when you start playing again,’’ Ferentz said. “It just gets back to everybody involved making sure they are doing what they are supposed to do to give ourselves a chance to be successful.’’