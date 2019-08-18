Deontae Craig had his pick of some of the Big Ten’s top football programs but Iowa’s history of developing players and the stability in its coaching staff ultimately helped the Hawkeyes land the Indiana defensive end.
Craig became the 23rd member of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class on Friday, announcing on Twitter and Instagram that he had selected the Hawkeyes over a collection of 17 offers.
He chose Iowa over Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue from the Big Ten as well as from Notre Dame and programs in the ACC, SEC and Pac-12.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Fort Wayne native competes for Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, where he earned a spot on the Indiana Football Coaches Association top-50 all-state team in 2018, one of five juniors among 24 defensive players named to that team.
Last season, he finished with nine tackles for a loss and five sacks among the 41 tackles he recorded.
Craig is also a talented basketball player and has been a long-time AAU teammate of Iowa football commit Jay Higgins.
He ultimately selected Iowa over Indiana, which recruited him with the promise that he could walk on in basketball in addition to playing football for the Hoosiers.
“It wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve been playing both sports since grade school, but my dream is to someday play in the NFL and I feel like Iowa is the place that can help me get there,’’ Craig said.
“The way they develop their players, the guys they get to the league, the record speaks for itself. Their coaches have been there for a long time and they’ve shown they know what it takes. I want to be part of that.’’
Craig was ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.
Craig is the seventh defensive lineman to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in the 2020 recruiting class, which can sign binding letters of intent in December.
Subbert makes list: Jackson Subbert, a senior long snapper on the Iowa football team, has been named to the watch list for the inaugural Patrick Mannelly Award.
Presented to the best overall long snapper in NCAA Division I football, the award is named after the former Duke and Chicago Bears snapper.
Subbert is in his second season as the Hawkeyes' starting long snapper, handling deep snaps for all punts, field goals and PAT attempts.