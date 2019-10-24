IOWA CITY — All of a sudden, Djimon Colbert is no longer the young kid in the Iowa linebacker room.
With senior middle linebacker Kristian Welch expected to miss a second straight start in the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 11 a.m. game Saturday at Northwestern, the third-year sophomore is the most experienced linebacker on the field for the Hawkeyes.
The role comes complete with the usual trappings, things like greater expectations from himself and coaches and the occasional “old man’’ reference from his teammates.
“That’s crazy when people say that to me. I feel like I got here like last week,’’ Colbert said. “I guess I am going into my third year. Yeah, I do have to step up.’’
That’s the reality of it all for Colbert, who watched redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle and true freshman Jack Campbell split time at middle linebacker when Welch missed last week’s game against Purdue.
“They both came out and got the job done and they’re both pretty good at what they do,’’ Colbert said. “Kristian’s a senior and a leader and he’s done a great job of mentoring those younger guys. He had them ready to go.’’
Colbert contributed to that as well, providing leadership which helped the Hawkeyes overcome the loss of the leading tackler on a defense which ranks in the top-10 nationally against the run and in total yards allowed. That unit also ranks fifth in the country in holding opponents to 11.6 points per game.
He has joined Welch inside and Nick Niemann outside in quietly delivering consistent performances from the linebacker positions.
Welch leads the group with 47 tackles, while Colbert is third on the team with 36 stops and Niemann has 24 tackles.
Colbert also has one of the Hawkeyes’ five interceptions on the season and he shares second on the team with three pass break ups this season.
“I know the first couple of games I missed some tackles,’’ Colbert said. “But, I feel like I’m making progress. I’m trying to become a better leader on the field. I kind of told myself I needed to improve on that.’’
Improvement has been at the core of Colbert’s objectives since the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Shawnee Mission, Kansas, native arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2017.
He was recruited out of Bishop Miege High School as a defensive back, but made the move to linebacker prior to spring practices in 2018.
That led to 10 starts a year ago at the weakside linebacker spot he continues to play, recording 52 tackles and breaking up one pass as a redshirt freshman.
It was an experience, shifting from a spot in the secondary to lining up within five yards of the football.
“Big change, being right in there close to the action and having to deal with slot receivers on a regular basis,’’ Colbert said. “It’s been different for me, but I’ve learned a lot. I’m still learning.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Colbert is also producing for the Hawkeyes.
“He’s done a good job,’’ Ferentz said. “He played well last year, basically a first-year player on the field, not a true freshman but I thought he built a good foundation last year. He’s improving with every opportunity.’’
Ferentz sees that leading to greater consistency in Colbert’s game.
“That’s what we hope all of our players are doing, growing, taking the experience they’re garnering and putting it to good use. I think he’s done that,’’ Ferentz said.
Colbert expects more.
“I have room to get better. The tape, it doesn’t lie. I’ve got things to work on every week,’’ Colbert said. “We all do. It’s like (Iowa linebackers assistant Seth) Wallace says, there’s never any reason to be satisfied. There is always something you can get better at.’’
Colbert considers that to be a weekly endeavor.
He includes himself when he mentions that Iowa linebackers have room for growth, particularly in fulfilling responsibilities that will ultimately strengthen not only the group but the Hawkeye defense.
“That’s what gets us excited, the possibilities where we can get to if we reach our potential,’’ Colbert said. “We get tested every week and each week provides us with a chance to improve.’’
Northwestern will test the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
No running back Iowa faced last season gained more yards than the 165 the Wildcats’ Isaiah Bowser ran for against the Hawkeyes on 31 carries at Kinnick Stadium to lead Northwestern to its third straight win in the series.
Injuries have limited Bowser this season. He’s played in just four games for the Wildcats, averaging just 42 yards per game.
But watching the moves of the 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore on tape bring back memories of what he is capable of as part of a Northwestern offense which has a familiar look to Colbert.
“It wasn’t really one thing that got us in trouble,’’ Colbert said, referencing the Wildcats’ rushing attack in last season’s 14-10 victory over Iowa.
“It was just guys not being in the right gaps. Our eyes got misplaced a few times. Now, it’s the same team. Same coach, same schemes, same running back, too. We have to do a better job against it.’’