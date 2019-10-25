IOWA CITY — Illinois’ eye-opening upset of Wisconsin last weekend did more for Iowa than give the Hawkeyes a glimmer of hope in the Big Ten West Division race.
It provided the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes with a reminder that on any given Saturday anything is truly possible in college football.
“I don’t think too many people saw that coming,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said, referencing the 24-23 victory earned by a Fighting Illini team that took the field as a 31-point underdog to an opponent it hadn’t beaten in a decade.
“You can’t look past anybody.’’
That message has been echoed repeatedly this week as the Hawkeyes prepare to visit a Northwestern team that sits at 1-5 heading into today’s 11 a.m. game at Ryan Field.
“The coaches, they’re always talking about how anything can happen in any game. It’s why we put the kind of emphasis on preparation that we put into it every single week,’’ Iowa offensive guard Landan Paulsen said. “It’s always about the next opponent.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz will typically touch on the big picture as he addresses his team at the start of each week.
Hawkeyes have said those comments are typically brief, mostly a reminder that long-term goals are still on the table.
Then, the focus of Ferentz and Iowa turns quickly to the next team on the schedule.
Colbert said the Fighting Illini provided the Hawkeyes with an example of why that happens, stunning a Badgers team that lost half of the two-game edge it shared with Minnesota in the Big Ten West Division race.
“What they did, it reminds us that every week is important. You can’t look over any teams,’’ Colbert said.
Strong safety Geno Stone found that to be the most significant takeaway from the loss suffered by Wisconsin, which is now trying to figure out how to avoid a second setback as it prepares to travel this weekend to unbeaten Ohio State.
“It was kind of crazy to see that. For us, it really doesn't matter that Wisconsin lost,’’ Stone said of the Illinois upset. “We know that we have to go through them to get the West. Even Minnesota, they’re still undefeated. So, we don’t look ahead. We know we still have to go through those teams.’’
Iowa faces those challenges on consecutive weekends next month.
After enjoying a bye on the schedule next week, the Hawkeyes visit the Badgers on Nov. 9 before hosting the Golden Gophers on Nov. 16.
In addition to this week’s game at Northwestern, Iowa concludes its regular-season schedule with a home game against Illinois before traveling to Nebraska on Black Friday.
But Colbert believes the only way for Iowa to deal with all of that is to deal with one thing — Northwestern.
“The Big Ten West is open, so we just have to come out each week and focus on that week individually,’’ he said. “Hopefully, that should lead us to (Indianapolis and the Big Ten Championship Game) at the end of the road.’’
Time has taught Ferentz that the road can be long and winding, filled with plenty of potential potholes Iowa is working to avoid.
He found the difficulty the Hawkeyes had last weekend in holding off Purdue 26-20 as a viable example of the challenges Iowa must deal with throughout the final five games of the season.
“Purdue played a tough game and I think that’s just really representative of conference play, especially conference play this time of year,’ Ferentz said. “October, November, you expect every game to be competitive and tough. I think it’s kind of the way it is.’’
The Hawkeyes aren't the only ones using Illinois' upset as an example of what can happen on any given Saturday.
Coming off a 52-3 loss to Ohio State as it prepares for Iowa, Northwestern is working to discover its own quick fix for season-long offensive issues.
The Wildcats have averaged just 12.5 points points per game and have turned the ball over 14 times to end up mired in the program's first four-game losing streak since 2013.
"When things aren't going great and it's a technology world that we live in, there are three magic buttons that fixes things -- control, alt and delete,'' coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
"It takes all three things at once to work. ... We're going to get this thing turned around. Three buttons. Three buttons.''