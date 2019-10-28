Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman knew the football program needed a defibrillator in March 2016 to wake up a program that, quite frankly, no one really cared about.
When Whitman named former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith as the Illini's 25th head man, for days and weeks fans and national media outlets, for the most part, thought that one jolt was enough to wake up the program.
That thought is looking pretty good these days.
Smith, 61, is that kind of coach that drives fans crazy. Losing by 50 or winning by 50, you are going to get the same professional man who treats his players with respect and a do-your-job accountability.
Oftentimes I have been criticized publically and lost over 500 Twitter followers by showing support of Coach Smith and his staff.
One Twitter follower said, "You're too much of a cheerleader and all this positive stuff unrealistic." Why am I? Because I know what he inherited? I am honored enough to talk to recruits and families before they arrive on campus. Each have the observation: He is a great coach and a better man.
Illinois fell on hard times last year with some horrible losses in Champaign. The most forgettable one was the 63-0 shellacking from Iowa. It was OK because year four was going to be better. Losing to one of the worst teams in college football this season, Eastern Michigan, was it; all the things that could have gone wrong for Smith and his tenure at Illinois did.
Smith walked into his press conference, sometimes sweating under that white beard that fans no longer find attractive, as reporters were gritting their teeth to ask that one question that might set him off or at least say, yes, we’re falling apart.
Nope, it is “We're getting better and I can see it.” You could hear a pin drop, when giving up 40 points and with losses mounting, with Nebraska and Michigan probably one-third of the seats empty.
Then it happened: the sixth-ranked team in the country came to Memorial Stadium, and the odds makers set the Illini as 31½-point underdogs. But Illinois shocked the college football world, beating a 6-0 Wisconsin team that hadn't allowed a point in over a month, 24-23.
Senior running back Reggie Corbin said, "I'm happy for Illini Nation; the fans deserved this, but most importantly Coach Smith. He's a great man and now maybe some of these people will leave him alone and get off his back for a while."
Saturday the Illini faced a depleted Purdue, but with all the skilled positions players sitting out offensive and defensively, the Boilermakers were still favored by 9½.
For the second week in a row, Coach Smith and his staff got the win, this time on the road. And, once again Smith, with his laid back demeanor, did not belittle Purdue after the win.
He kindly said, "They took it to us last year; our guys who are still here remember that. It's one game, we celebrate, and move on to the next."
Suddenly, the people who never respected Illinois football are now thinking “How is he doing it?”
I have gotten to know the assistants under Smith over the years. I know the message they send recruits, and how many hours away they are away from their families. During the Wisconsin game, Illinois had several good players on campus for visits.
I called one for an interview today and asked him when you tell opposing coaches you are looking at Illinois, can you share with me some of the comments?
"Sure, but please don't use my name. One coach laughed at me and said what's the point. Another coach said winning doesn’t matter to you, son?"
When you are a coach fighting a losing culture, trying to build and keep your family secure, it matters what people say.
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith is a gem at his job, one of the best at his position at Illinois, and Tweeted this after the Wisconsin win: "Thank you to the real fans who continue to stick with this team! We appreciate you and you know who you are!!! The others...go cheer for the team up North!"
Michelle Haslett, mother of Redshirt freshman Coran Taylor, said, “Coach Lovie Smith is a man of his word. They are good on what they said they would do. They would change him as a young man to a grown man; they have done it. I'm so proud to say I'm an #Illini mother. Change doesn't happen overnight.”
Ruth Cooper said, “I never wavered for a second. That’s my coach! My son had over 40 Division I offers and we chose Illinois. He went on national television and announced we’re going to be an Illini! So many people instead of congratulating him would ask him why? Lovie has been honest about everything he told us about the program, the process and Shammond! Even tho Cory Patterson played a very big part in our decision, Lovie Smith’s part was even bigger! He’s helping raise responsible young men/athletes and I applaud him for that! Not to mention he is a Super Bowl winning linebackers coach! I wear my orange and blue proud!”
But Lovie is a player’s coach and those who play for him understand that and still support him.
Former Bears standout Olin Kreutz, who played for Lovie, was on Sports Chicago; he congratulated him on the the upset, but sent out a message to those naysayers that this is who Lovie is: "That was a huge win for Lovie. One thing Lovie does well, he always believes no matter how bad things are. He believes in his system and what he's trying to instill on the kids there. I think you saw when everybody stopped believing in them, they showed they believed in each other. If you asked me, Lovie's gift as a coach, that's it. No matter how bad things got, he was the same guy, he preached the same message no matter where you were in the season. We started to believe what he was saying."
Ex-Bears star Matt Forte said, "You never falter, that's what you preach, you make guys believe, you didn't listen when all the chirping was coming from the outside."
Finally Bears legend Lance Briggs said, "One of the things I took from Lovie is when times were tough, one thing he always said we are a good team. He would never say we're a bad team. He may etch that in your head, we might be playing bad, but were not a bad team and we're going to find our way."
Illinois football now has all the things they need to become successful, and an AD who cares more than anyone can imagine.
After the game-winning field goal against Wisconsin, Whitman had a little extra pep in his step; he went into the facility where no one could see him, but a few of us did. He gave the old Tiger Wood fist pump, screaming in private, “Yeah!!!!!!”
Illinois can be relevant in football. Just because the grey-bearded wizard does not put on a show for fans, it does not mean he does not care or know what he is doing.
The team everyone quit on is now two wins away from becoming bowl eligible. Lovie, you are 61, do your thing, man.