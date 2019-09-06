ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders on Friday after a one-day absence and is set to play the season opener after apologizing following a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock that had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.
"I'm excited to be out here today," Brown said in a brief statement after practice. "I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk now. I'm excited to be out here with my teammates and grateful for all the fans and I'm excited to be a part of the Raiders and see you guys soon."
Brown addressed the team earlier in a meeting, a day after being sent home from the facility after a confrontation Wednesday at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.
"We had a team meeting where Antonio addressed the team," quarterback Derek Carr said. "We were up there with him, a couple of captains. We communicated back and forth when that was done we were all excited to move forward."
ESPN reported that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown over the incident. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team. A suspension would also void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown's contract with the Raiders.
Coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.
"Antonio is back today," Gruden said. "We're really excited about that and ready to move on. He's had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things and we're happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that, too."
The Raiders have been counting heavily on Brown to spark an offense that lacked playmakers a year ago. Brown had 686 catches and 9,145 yards receiving the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, the best marks ever for a receiver in a six-year span.
Even though he missed extensive time in training camp and practice on Thursday, the Raiders are still envisioning Brown having a major role in the opener against the Broncos.
"I planned on having him all along, we had as an offensive staff," offensive coordinator Greg Olson said. "A little bit of a glitch the other day but that's been cleared up. So nothing's really changed."
That's the same for the Broncos, who were off Thursday when all the questions about Brown's status were roiling. They've always figured Oakland's most dangerous offensive player would be on the field when the games start.
"It hasn't affected it at all because number one, the players weren't here yesterday when everything happened and we've just been assuming that he was going to play all along," Denver coach Vic Fangio said. "Obviously that's the way it looks right now."
This was just the latest development in a dramatic first season in Oakland for Brown, who has yet to step on the field for a game with his new team.
The Raiders acquired Brown after he wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh. Oakland gave up only a third- and fifth-round pick for the four-time All-Pro receiver and gave him a hefty raise with a new three-year contract worth $50.125 million.
But Brown was unable to practice at the start of training camp after getting frost bite on his feet during a cryotherapy accident in France.
Brown was activated July 28 and took part in one walkthrough and part of one practice before leaving the team to get treatment for his feet and to fight the NFL and the NFLPA over his helmet.
Brown lost two grievances with the league in his attempt to use an old helmet now banned for safety reasons. He skipped practice on Aug. 18, prompting Mayock to issue an ultimatum for Brown to be "all in or all out" and also to hand him a $40,000 fine.
Brown returned to the team the following day but then missed a mandatory walkthrough before an exhibition game in Winnipeg on Aug. 22, leading to a second fine of $13,950.
Brown publicized those fines on his Instagram account this week. Brown also wrote on the account: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."
Brown had several issues in Pittsburgh as well, leading to the team's decision to trade him even though he topped 100 receptions and 1,200 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons.
Chiefs lock up WR Hill: The Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension Friday, locking up the playmaking wide receiver whose off-the-field issues left his future in the NFL in question just a couple months ago.
The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose the terms of contracts.
"I hope he can still run that fast with all that money in his pocket," coach Andy Reid quipped after Friday's walk-through ahead of the Chiefs' opener Sunday in Jacksonville.
The length of the deal protects the Chiefs from investing too heavily in a dynamic player with a checkered past while also giving the 25-year-old Hill the chance for another payday down the road.
"We're pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future," general manager Brett Veach said. "He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.
"Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team's success," Veach said, "and we're pleased that he'll continue to make an impact for us."
Hill was barred from the Chiefs facility all offseason after audio surfaced in which his then-fiancée accused Hill of hurting their 3-year-old son. It prompted an investigation by the district attorney, another by the NFL and another by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
Local authorities were the first to clear Hill after finding no evidence to support the alleged abuse. The NFL cleared Hill the week before training camp, at which point the Chiefs announced that he was free to resume working with the team in advance of this season.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill said in a statement. "Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from (team owner) Clark Hunt, coach (Andy) Reid and Brett Veach, along with my coaches and teammates."
Hill, who was kicked off the team at Oklahoma State for another domestic violence incident, was a lightning rod the moment he entered the league. But he's largely stayed out of trouble while becoming one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and that has endeared him to the Chiefs fanbase.
He received a standing ovation when he took the field for their first open practice of camp.
"You know all the things we do with him and all the places we put him," Reid said. "He's a special player. You look through the league, you talk to people in the league, I think you understand that. And then you can tell by our offense and how we use him that he's important to the offense."
The Chiefs had been working on an extension before the summer-long suspension, and those talks quickly resumed once Hill was cleared to play. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal and the Chiefs were limited in their options — they could have franchised him after this season, but that would have prevented them from potentially using the tag on star defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The structure of the deal, along with the timing of it, also helps the Chiefs when it comes to the eventual signing of MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an extension after this season.
"I mean if you ever watch him, he has to have, like a 45- to 50-inch vertical. I mean, the dude can just jump out of the gym," Mahomes said. "When you know you have a guy like that and for a small guy he is really muscular so he uses his body well, so I just try to put it up there and give him a chance to make a play, and he's been making them like he did all last season."
Hill is coming off his best season, catching 87 passes for a club-record 1,479 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also ran 22 times for 151 yards and another score, and was again one of the best punt returners in the game, taking one back for a touchdown for the fourth time in his career.
Perhaps most importantly, he developed into a well-rounded wide receiver.
He has always been among the fastest players in the game, but Hill has worked meticulously on his route-running and hands. Even when he was suspended this past offseason, he participated in long, on-their-own workouts with Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' wide receivers.
"His teammates were always on board with him. That wasn't an issue at all," Reid said. "They worked out all summer together. So him stepping back in was no big deal. I don't think there ever was a question with his teammates when he wasn't here. They understood the situation."
Court strikes down "NOLA No-Call" suit: A New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game was dismissed Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The ruling appeared to be a death blow to the last remaining lawsuit over what's come to be known as the "NOLA No-Call." It also means that, barring a reversal, Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials will not have to be questioned under oath in New Orleans, as a lower court had previously ordered.
There were no dissents among the seven court members in the reversal of the lower court's ruling.
Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over game officials' failure to flag a blatant penalty: a Rams player's helmet-to-helmet hit on a Saints receiver with a pass on the way. The lack of a penalty call for pass interference or roughness helped the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
LeMon was reviewing the decision Friday afternoon and was expected to comment later on whether he might seek a rehearing.
The unsigned opinion invoked precedent in a nearly 75-year-old case, stating that Louisiana law gives the ticket to a "place of public amusement" is a license to witness a performance. "Applying this reasoning to the case at bar, we find plaintiffs' purchase of a ticket merely granted them the right of entry and a seat at the game," the ruling said. "Plaintiffs have not alleged that these rights were revoked or denied in any way."
LeMon, who filed with three other ticket-holders, had argued that the circumstances of the game — and his lawsuit — are unique. The suit wasn't simply filed over a missed call, his filing said. Among its allegations are claims that fraud and "implicit or unconscious bias" on the part of game officials from the Los Angeles area led to the decision not to flag the penalty.
Three lawsuits over the uncalled penalty failed in federal court. Two had been filed in state court but the NFL succeeded in having them moved to federal court, based on the extent of possible damages and the interstate scope of the suits. LeMon crafted his suit to keep the NFL from having it moved, in part by limiting the damages sought to $75,000.
LeMon has said he intends for any money won to go to former Saints star Steve Gleason's charity to aid people with neuromuscular diseases. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.
Brees caught in controversy: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he's been unfairly and incorrectly portrayed as anti-gay after recording a video encouraging Christian students to take their bibles to school.
The video was disseminated by an organization called Focus on the Family, which has promoted policies widely viewed as hostile to the LGBTQ community.
Brees said Thursday his only intention was to encourage Christian students to practice their faith with confidence on National Bring Your Bible to School Day.
Brees says he was not aware "at all" that Focus on the Family was associated with anti-gay messaging, inequality or "any type of hate."
The record-setting quarterback says he sees Christianity as representing love, forgiveness, respecting all and accepting all.
Brees says "shame on" those who portrayed his video as an endorsement of anti-gay propaganda for the purpose of making headlines.