FIFA's Council has unanimously approved expanding the Women's World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023 and has reopened bidding to host the tournament but made no mention of changing prize money.
FIFA said Wednesday the decision was made remotely.
Nine national associations had expressed interest in hosting and were due to submit their formal bids by Oct. 4: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea, which could bid jointly with North Korea
Under the new timetable, any national association has until December to make a bid. FIFA expects a bid evaluation report next April and a decision the following month.
FIFA's statement made no mention of prize money. The U.S. received $4 million of a $30 million prize pool for winning the World Cup on July 7, a small percentage of the $38 million from a $400 million pool that France got for winning the 2018 men's World Cup. FIFA has increased prize money for the 2022 men's World Cup to $440 million and FIFA President Gianni Infantino said July 5 that he was proposing FIFA double the women's prize money to $60 million for 2023.
After the U.S. won the women's final in Lyon, France, fans in the stadium chanted "Equal Pay!"
Infantino said in a statement that "this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women's football" and "it means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organize their women's football program knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying."
"We have a duty to do the groundwork and strengthen women's football development infrastructure across all confederations," he said.
The Women's World Cup started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015.
The men's World Cup was played with 13-16 teams from 1930-78, 24 from 1982-94 and has been contested with 32 since. It is due to expand to 48 in 2026, when the tournament is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Infantino also has proposed a Women's Club World Cup and creating a women's world league. FIFA is also doubling the funding being made available to women's soccer in the next four-year cycle to $1 billion.
Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA awards: Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award announced Wednesday. United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award.
Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June.
Also in the list were Ajax players Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have since joined Barcelona and Juventus, respectively, along with former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, who has joined Real Madrid, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.
Luka Modric, who won the award last year after leading Croatia to the World Cup final, was not on the list.
Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Ada Hegerberg, a Norway forward who won the Ballon d'Or but skipped this year's World Cup, was also nominated.
Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was nominated for best coach along with Premier League rivals Pep Guardiola of Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham.
United States coach Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles before stepping down after more than five years in charge, was nominated for the award for the best coach in women's soccer.
Three finalists in each category — best male player, best female player, best coach in men's soccer and best coach in women's soccer — will be announced before the ceremony in Milan on Sept. 23.
The winners will be voted by national team coaches and captains, selected media and online fan voting.
NBA
Kidd, Hollins join Lakers staff: Former NBA head coaches Jason Kidd and Lionel Hollins have joined new coach Frank Vogel's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers formally announced Vogel's full coaching staff Wednesday.
Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford also will be Vogel's assistant coaches. Simon is the only holdover from former coach Luke Walton's staff.
Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired by the Bucks in January 2018.
Hollins spent four seasons with Memphis and two more with the Nets, who fired him in January 2016.
The Lakers also hired Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.
NFL
McCoy pays for nightclub fight: Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has paid $55,000 to a Philadelphia police officer following an arbitrator's ruling that the player and another man injured the officer during a nightclub brawl more than three years ago.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the arbitrator's ruling last month also ordered that a former college teammate of McCoy's pay $55,000.
Authorities said a fight over a champagne bottle at Recess Lounge in February 2016 led to one officer being punched and kicked, and he was left with a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries. City and state prosecutors filed no charges.
An attorney representing the defendants said McCoy "paid his portion, and it's behind him, and we're trying to keep it that way." McCoy was unavailable for comment as he was excused from practice at training camp on Wednesday for what coach Sean McDermott called a personal reason.