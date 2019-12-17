DNR pond clinic at WIU campus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They are looking for area youths, ages 10-14, who enjoy spending time outside exploring and learning about the natural world. The Junior Stewards meet one Saturday of each month, beginning Feb. 8 and running through December 2020, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, Thomson, Ill.

Enrollment is free, but registrations must be received by Jan. 24, 2020. There are a limited number of openings available.

The schedule is stilling being developed, but some of the activities may include canoeing, mussels, a hatchery tour and refuge CSI, just to name a few. If you would like more detailed information or to download a registration form, please visit the Junior Stewards' website at https://stewardsumrr.org/jr-stewards or you can contact Jacquelynn Albrecht or Pam Steinhaus at 815-273-2732.

Moline Conservation Club scholarship available: The Moline Conservation Club announced it is sponsoring a $1,000 scholarship for college students who are majoring in an environmental science field and live within 50 miles of Moline.

Additional criteria include being currently enrolled as a full-time (12 credit hours) student as a junior or senior, having a cumulative 3.0/4.0 GPA or higher and being able to submit the appropriate paperwork to validate these requirements.

Applications and additional requirements can be obtained through the Quad City Conservation Alliance by calling 309-788-5912, or you can write them at QCCA Expo Center, Attention: Moline Conservation Club, 2621 4h Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

