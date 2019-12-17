DNR pond clinic at WIU campus

The Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District (RICSWCD) will be hosting a pond clinic Feb. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. until noon in room 103/104 at WIU QC campus located at 3300 River Drive in Moline. A free light breakfast (juice, coffee, doughnuts) will be served during registration from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Guest speaker David Wyffels, our Q-C area district fisheries biologist from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR), will facilitate a discussion about overall pond health, which includes pond construction, fish management, pond vegetation, habitats and other pond issues. Time will also be allotted to discuss the services available to pond owners from ILDNR and the RICSWCD.
Space is limited for this event. Registration is just $5, and tickets can be purchased online at www.rockislandswcd.org or at the RICSWCD office. To contact the RICSWCD office, call 309-764-1486, extension 3.
If you are unable to attend on this date, Wyffels will also be speaking at the Peru Community Center on Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., discussing similar topics. To attend this event, call 815-433-0551, extension 3, to reserve your spot.
2020 Junior Stewards Program registration open: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge are gearing up for another exciting season of Junior Stewards.
They are looking for area youths, ages 10-14, who enjoy spending time outside exploring and learning about the natural world. The Junior Stewards meet one Saturday of each month, beginning Feb. 8 and running through December 2020, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, Thomson, Ill.
Enrollment is free, but registrations must be received by Jan. 24, 2020. There are a limited number of openings available.
The schedule is stilling being developed, but some of the activities may include canoeing, mussels, a hatchery tour and refuge CSI, just to name a few. If you would like more detailed information or to download a registration form, please visit the Junior Stewards' website at https://stewardsumrr.org/jr-stewards or you can contact Jacquelynn Albrecht or Pam Steinhaus at 815-273-2732.
Moline Conservation Club scholarship available: The Moline Conservation Club announced it is sponsoring a $1,000 scholarship for college students who are majoring in an environmental science field and live within 50 miles of Moline.
Additional criteria include being currently enrolled as a full-time (12 credit hours) student as a junior or senior, having a cumulative 3.0/4.0 GPA or higher and being able to submit the appropriate paperwork to validate these requirements.
Applications and additional requirements can be obtained through the Quad City Conservation Alliance by calling 309-788-5912, or you can write them at QCCA Expo Center, Attention: Moline Conservation Club, 2621 4h Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com