DAVENPORT — The first race night of the summer at the Davenport Speedway was an interesting one. Adding to the excitement was a partial loss of power, two-thirds of the way through the racing program.
The Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature went green, white, checkered again. Rob Toland collected his second late model feature win of the season. Toland got out front early and held the lead the rest of the way to the checkers. A dandy three-way battle for second went to Chuck Hanna, with Matt Ryan taking third.
Bob Dominacki took home the trophy in the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature. The win was Dominacki’s first points victory at Davenport since 2014. Dominacki took the lead after a lap 15 restart. He had to hold off Toland and Mitch Morris down the stretch for the win. Morris would end up second with Toland third.
Jeff Struck Jr. captured his sixth Koehler Electric Street Stock feature win of the season. Struck took the lead after a restart and never looked back. Early race leader Gene Ehlers held on for second.
The Hawkeye Auto IMCA SportMod feature saw Keith Blum take win number three of the season. Mike Haines and Doug Burkhead were battling for the lead, when Blum passed both of them on the high side. Burkhead recovered to finish second.
The Nostalgia Stock Car Racing Club made their first-ever appearance at Davenport. The feature boiled down to a battle between Matt Ramar’s Mustang and Jeff Walker’s Camaro. With only a few laps remaining, Walker put his car into the lead and drove to the win. Justin Rutledge would finish second with Mark Claeys third.