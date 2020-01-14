CRP and conservation open house planned

The USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency, Pheasants Forever and the Rock Island Soil Water Conservation District will be sponsoring an open house at the Rock Island County USDA Service Center on Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Quad-Cities area residents who would like to learn more about the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and other conservation programs that are available in Rock Island and surrounding counties.
The Rock Island County Service Center is located at 3020 E. First Ave., Milan.
The center will be open throughout the day, and multiple experts will be available to answer questions about the types of CRP programs, details and processes to sign up, as well as other opportunities for wildlife conservation.
While not on their flyer, I have heard there will be food at the event as well, courtesy of Rock Island/Henry County Pheasants Forever Chapter. For additional information, you can call the center at 309-764-1486.
Pheasants Forever Annual Banquet upcoming: The 30th annual banquet for Rock Island/Henry County Pheasants Forever will take place Feb. 28 at the Camden Centre at 2701 1st St. East in Milan. Tickets for the event cost $60, which includes the cost of the meal and your annual membership in the national Pheasants Forever group.
At the banquet, there will be raffles for firearms, crossbows and other miscellaneous gear; games; and a silent auction. All proceeds from these activities go directly to area conservation projects.
“Our banquet revenues are split up a couple ways,” said Scott James, events chairperson for the chapter. “Habitat improvements receive 50% of the money, youth and outreach events get 25%. The rest is kept for administrative expenses or if we have other projects that could use the resources.”
In 2019, about $13,000 was raised during the banquet from the generosity of area Quad-Citians. Those resources are then used right here in the greater Quad-Cities area.
“Some of our recent events include a youth and women’s wing shooting event at Johnson-Sauk Trail (State Park) in September and we also had a youth hunt and wing shooting clinic at Johnson-Sauk Trail, too. Most of the expense for these events are the cost of shells, clays. And the club bought lunch for the attendees at these events.”
Since its inception in 1990, the Rock Island/Henry County chapter has raised and used $240,860 on habitat projects, $110,931 on education and outreach events, and has impacted over 6,100 acres from 526 projects. The chapter also supports other initiatives such as the Legislative Action Fund, No Child Left Indoors and other Illinois initiatives to promote the outdoors and, specifically, keeping kids in the outdoors.
For more information about the local Pheasants Forever Chapter or to purchase a ticket for the banquet, contact Scott James at 309-660-3147 (sjames@pheasantsforever.org) or Billy Dowdy at 309-230-7351 (bjdowdy@sbcglobal.net).
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com