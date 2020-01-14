CRP and conservation open house planned

“Our banquet revenues are split up a couple ways,” said Scott James, events chairperson for the chapter. “Habitat improvements receive 50% of the money, youth and outreach events get 25%. The rest is kept for administrative expenses or if we have other projects that could use the resources.”

In 2019, about $13,000 was raised during the banquet from the generosity of area Quad-Citians. Those resources are then used right here in the greater Quad-Cities area.

“Some of our recent events include a youth and women’s wing shooting event at Johnson-Sauk Trail (State Park) in September and we also had a youth hunt and wing shooting clinic at Johnson-Sauk Trail, too. Most of the expense for these events are the cost of shells, clays. And the club bought lunch for the attendees at these events.”

Since its inception in 1990, the Rock Island/Henry County chapter has raised and used $240,860 on habitat projects, $110,931 on education and outreach events, and has impacted over 6,100 acres from 526 projects. The chapter also supports other initiatives such as the Legislative Action Fund, No Child Left Indoors and other Illinois initiatives to promote the outdoors and, specifically, keeping kids in the outdoors.

For more information about the local Pheasants Forever Chapter or to purchase a ticket for the banquet, contact Scott James at 309-660-3147 (sjames@pheasantsforever.org) or Billy Dowdy at 309-230-7351 (bjdowdy@sbcglobal.net).

