CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Jordan was teetering on the line between a tongue-in-cheek comment and complete sincerity when describing new teammate Tevian Jones.
“He has trampolines in his feet,” Jordan said at Big Ten Media Day in Rosemont earlier this month. “I’m almost positive. We did an X-Ray. He has trampolines in his feet.”
It hasn’t taken long for Jones to show off his springy game at Illinois basketball practice.
Videos have emerged, one nearly every week, of a freshman-to-freshman connection from Ayo Dosunmu to Jones, who flushes home dunks with ease.
A 6-foot-7, 206-pound freshman from Culver City High School in California, Jones is a walking embodiment of the length that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood desires. Jones averaged 20.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals as a high school senior last season, leading Culver City to the Ocean League championship.
“How I evaluate my game, I see myself as a versatile player who can do a lot offensively and defensively,” Jones said. “Offensively, being able to finish at the rim, shoot, dribble and things like that. Defensively, I have great length; being able to block shots and keep my man in front of me.”
Last season was Jones’ first in California after spending his first three high school campaigns at Chandler High in Arizona. He comes to Champaign as a four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports.
He’s also got a burgeoning jump shot after shooting 54 percent from the field last season and 38 percent from 3-point land to go along with his mix of athleticism and speed.
“He can run really, really, really fast and he makes it look really easy and he jumps really high,” Underwood said. “But he’s more than that. He’s a good shooter, he’s developing into a really good, consistent shooter and that’s something we’re excited about. He’s got versatility. He can play a lot of positions.”
Playing multiple positions is the crux of an Underwood team. He won’t be boxed in by traditional basketball thoughts of playing two guards, two forwards and a center — especially in an era where basketball is increasingly going position-less.
Jones’ length gives him the option to slide around the court to mix-and-match lineups.
“He’s a guy who has developed into a guy who can guard multiple position,” Underwood said. “That’s our challenge with him now is getting him really dialed into the defensive end. He can shoot it and he’s really elite in the open court. He’s a great finisher, plays above the rim and is a really good rebounder as well.”
Sophomore guard Trent Frazier has seen exactly what Jones can do, but Frazier has also seen Jones settle for jump shots after being switched to a smaller defender. Frazier doesn’t encourage Jones to take the ball to the hoop because he doubts Jones’ shooting ability — he just knows the rest of Jones’ game.
“He’s different,” Frazier said. “He’s going to be good for this team.”
Jones isn’t blind to the help that veterans on the team can offer. Players like Jordan have been through it all and seen a lot while in Champaign, and Jones knows better than to shrug off Jordan’s advice.
Jordan noticed Jones’ inquisitive demeanor early on in their relationship, and saw Jones’ desire to grow and round out his game.
“The thing that impressed me about Tevian is his willingness to learn,” Jordan said. “Usually sometimes when you talk to freshmen, as an older player, they kind of give you the cold shoulder a little bit because they’re young and they don’t understand it yet.
“From Day 1, he looked me in the eyes and said, ‘OK, I got you. I want to get better. I know I can be this great player. I want to do that.’ He knows he has to listen first.”