CHAMPAIGN — When Brad Underwood calls Andres Feliz’s style an “old-man game,” it’s not a back-handed compliment.
Instead, it’s an adept description of everywhere Feliz has been and how his path has shaped his play on the basketball court.
Feliz has spent nearly his entire life playing against older competition. In 2015, he represented the Dominic Republic men’s basketball team at the Pan-American games. Feliz was the youngest, at 18 years old, on the listed roster. He had teammates who were up to 35 years old.
“It helped me a lot,” Feliz said. “I like to compete. It doesn’t matter if you’re older than me or younger than me. If you compete and you’re ready to play, I’m going to play. I’m a competitive guy. That’s something that I want to be able to bring to (the Illini).”
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior guard, Feliz comes to Champaign after a two-year stint at Northwest Florida State Community College, where he averaged 20 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds with 2.1 steals as a sophomore last season.
But when Underwood, Illinois men’s basketball coach, describes Feliz’s play, it still has nothing to do with his experience against, well, older men.
Underwood praises the speed Feliz plays at — not too fast, but not too slow. There’s an old-man maturity in his game.
“The game is slow for him mentally,” Underwood said. “He sees it. If he needs to score, he scores. If he needs to pass, he passes. He’s got great vision and he’s a very, very good defender.”
Underwood calls Feliz a “pit bull” on defense.
Though Feliz is one of seven newcomers to the Illini this season, he has big-game experience that extends beyond being a first-year Division I player.
Coming out of Northwest Florida State, Feliz was ranked as the top junior college point guard in the nation, and the No. 12 junior college player overall.
Experience in junior college and a run to the NJCAA Tournament semifinals and quarterfinals, combined with the Pan-Am games and playing for the Dominican Republic on the FIBA U19 team in 2015, have given Feliz a mindset beyond his 21 years.
He’s been playing the international game since he was 15 years old.
“I have the patience of the game,” he said. “I know how to control the tempo. I know when to play fast then slow the tempo down. That’s something that I provide for us.”
There’s a competitive drive in Feliz, who was born in Guachupita, Dominican Republic. He attended high school at West Oaks Academy in Orange County, Fla.
He’ll play any person who wants to lace up their shoes. Practices have been hyper-competitive, specifically in a backcourt that returns Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams and incorporates newcomers such as Ayo Dosunmu, who brings his own FIBA experience, and Feliz.
“He’s one of the more vocal guys on this team,” Frazier said. “He’s always helping a lot of young guys out when they’re messing up or making mistakes. He’s one of those guys who when you go to and ask for help, he’s always there.
“He’s always supportive. He doesn’t care if you mess up. He wants you to play hard and be competitive.”
Much has been made of the competition between Frazier and Dosunmu during practices — two incredibly proud guards with a propensity to win and skill sets to back up their play.
Then there’s Feliz. He’s the person Underwood and his staff have to talk about the least after practices. He always makes the right play and brings his own edge to the Illini.
“This team is way more competitive,” Frazier said. “It’s not just me and Ayo going head to head. Andres Feliz jumps in there and he’s ready to kick our butt every day.”
Feliz and Underwood clicked nearly instantly. Feliz knows he has to be an extension of Underwood, as both a leader on the team and as a point guard who is actively looking to make plays.
“Coach Underwood is the head coach, but on the court I have to be the coach because I have to provide the call that he makes,” Feliz said. “To be able to do that, we have to be on the same page.”