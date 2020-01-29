'Reliable' Glynn embraces role with Hawkeyes

"He’s giving us everything you would hope to get out of a senior, whether he is in the lineup or not," Brands said. "He’s there for his teammates, and he’s there for the younger guys."

It’s a valuable role, and Brands said Iowa is fortunate to have several wrestlers who have been willing to embrace it.

Like Glynn, Vince Turk, Jeren Glosser, Jeremiah Moody and Aaron Costello are among Hawkeyes whose value to the team includes working as training partners for a roster that currently has 10 starters all ranked in at least one poll in the top seven in the country in their weight class.

"They are guys who would be successful in our lineup or anybody’s lineup," Brands said. "They come in and work their tails off every day to be ready as needed and help make our team as good as it can become. You’ve got to have those guys. I’m glad they’re on our side."

Glynn wants to be part of a national championship team as a senior.

He believes the Hawkeyes have the lineup strength and depth to make that happen.

"The pieces are all in place for it to happen, and I’ll do everything I can to help make it happen," Glynn said.