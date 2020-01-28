New Hawkeye wrestling facility plans unveiled

IOWA CITY — A new wrestling training facility designed to meet the needs of today’s competitors has been on Iowa coach Tom Brands’ wish list for several years now.
Next week, Iowa hopes to turn that wish into a reality.
Athletic department officials will seek approval from the Iowa Board of Regents next Wednesday to begin the planning and design process for a 37,000-square-foot wrestling facility that would be constructed just south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is now a tree-filled ravine.
The plan carries an estimated price tag of $17 million-$20 million for a two-level facility that would be connected to the existing arena with a tunnel that would enter the arena at court level.
Iowa plans to fund the project entirely through donations and currently has commitments from donors to cover over $9 million of the cost of a facility Brands has said is needed to keep Iowa facilities among the nation’s best in the sport.
"Great job by the administration, the wrestling staff, the fans and very important donors to get things going and get it humming," Brands said Tuesday.
A number of Big Ten programs, including Penn State and Ohio State, have opened expansive new facilities in recent years.
Brands said the Iowa facility is needed to ensure the Hawkeyes "are operating at the highest level," adding, "We are thankful that we are able to continue moving forward."
The training space inside the proposed facility would be nearly double the size of the existing wrestling room inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The current Dan Gable Wrestling Complex, renovated in 2011 as part of an overall $48 million expansion of the arena, includes three side-by-side mats.
It would also include strength and conditioning facilities, a therapy room for recovery and both men’s and women’s locker room facilities all dedicated for use by the wrestling program.
In addition to housing offices for Hawkeye coaches, plans include a Hall of Champions that would celebrate the sport’s rich tradition at Iowa and recognize the program’s 23 NCAA team champions, 84 individual national champions, 35 Big Ten championships teams and 335 All-American wrestlers.
"The Iowa wrestling program has a legendary history and we are committed to continuing its momentum," Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement announcing the training facility plan.
"This facility will have a significant impact on our wrestling program and athletics department. We truly thank the contributors who have already stepped forward with leadership commitments as this project will be funded entirely by private support."
The new facility would also put Iowa in a position to continue to host top senior-level and international competition, including the U.S. Olympic Trials and the United World Wrestling Cup.
Iowa City hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016, an event that will be held on the Penn State campus this April.