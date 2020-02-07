'Good common sense' guides Hawkeye lineup choices

Tom Brands has decided to let "good common sense'' guide the late-season lineup decisions he makes for the Iowa wrestling team.

The coach of the top-ranked Hawkeyes said he has learned that a more conservative approach is typically best when it comes to determining when it is time for a wrestler who has been injured to return to competition.

"We have to be smart about things," Brands said. "... It's getting late in the season and guys have some mileage on them. We have to be careful."

Iowa wrestles at 22nd-ranked Michigan at 7 p.m. today, listing Paul Glynn as the probable starter at 133 pounds for a second straight dual in place of injured Austin DeSanto and giving Max Murin a chance to return at 141.

Murin is listed as one of two lineup possibilities at the weight for Iowa, joining Carter Happel, who has wrestled in the Hawkeyes' last three duals because of an injury to Murin.

Brands declined to discuss the severity of the right knee injury suffered by DeSanto during Iowa's dual win over second-ranked Penn State, suggesting only that "they don't have to amputate. We'll find out more."

Brands did say that Murin is "good to go" this week but that Happel will weigh in as well.