UT’s O’Brien among nine Q-C women helping No. 9, undefeated Loras College soccer

The Loras College women’s soccer team is ranked No. 9 in the country in Division III after finishing its first undefeated regular season in program history. Chemistry is a big strength of the Duhawks, who are helped by nine players from the Quad Cities.
Loras is 16-0-1 and seeded first in the American Rivers Conference Championship tournament, which started on Saturday. The Duhawks face fourth-seeded Luther, a 1-0 winner over Dubuque, on Wednesday at home.
Loras senior forward and United Township High School grad Ryleigh O’Brien is fourth on the team in points with five goals and four assists. The former three-sport athlete and Don Morris Award multi-sport award winner said it’s been the team’s best season yet in her senior year.
Coming off a shortened, conference-only spring season without a postseason due to COVID-19, O’Brien says the team has been clicking together this season. Loras has won the A-R-C title five of the last six years.
“It’s not just the seniors, all the way down to the freshmen, our bench and our starters, everyone works their butt off,” she said. “I just think it’s such a good feeling that we’re getting recognition for it.”
The Matt Pucci-coached Duhawks were the only team this year to tie No. 3 Washington University (13-0-1). Another highlight was beating conference-rival Wartburg (seeded second in the A-R-C tournament) 2-1 on Oct. 20 when it was ranked No. 16. O'Brien had an assist in that game.
Loras is 15th in points per game, 20th in goals and 19th in goals against average in D-III. The Wartburg game was the only time Loras had been scored on first this season.
O’Brien is joined on the team by fellow UT grad Hannah Mirimanian, one of the team’s four keepers.
“Me and Hannah have actually been playing soccer together since we’ve been about five years old,” said O’Brien, adding they’ve become even closer friends in college. “It’s been an awesome thing.”
Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas and Abby Schafer, Assumption's Olivia Lansing and Kylie Hulsbrink, Davenport Central's Kaighin Frost, Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann and Alleman's Kendall Wendt are also on the Loras roster.
Lansing plays defender and has started every game this season and scored her first goal of the season in last week’s 4-0 win over Coe College to finish undefeated. Mirimanian played keeper in the second half to finish the shutout.
“I think it’s super cool to see people from both Illinois and Iowa being able to play on the team together,” O’Brien said. “Bringing our talents from our previous schools to Loras, it’s an awesome thing to see.”
Getting to represent Q-C soccer is something O’Brien is grateful for. Nine of Loras’ 42 players are from the local area. They carpool home together and some of the parents sit together at games.
“We talk about home a lot and teams that we played,” O’Brien said, “and the staple, Whitey’s (Ice Cream), our whole team likes Whitey’s because there are so many of us.”
The camaraderie off the field has helped the chemistry on the field. O’Brien said the team strives to be friends with everyone and support each other outside soccer and in class.
“We do a really good job of working as a cohesive team,” O’Brien said. “I think we have really good team chemistry this year as well, which is also a big factor."
O’Brien said a week-long preseason trip to Costa Rica for three games helped the team get back on the same page after an altered season ahead of schedule. Freshmen do not make the trip, but O’Brien said it’s easier to focus more on the newcomers after meshing with the upperclassmen first.
She has started eight games this season after coming off the bench earlier in the year, a role she feels has worked for her as she hits her full stride later in the season. O'Brien has started in six of eight conference games.
One her biggest assets she brings is her size, strength and height at 5-foot-10. The former basketball player gets to tap back into her boxing out skills when she has the ball in a corner to close out games with a lead.
With playoffs on the horizon, O’Brien hopes the team can finish strong and reach the NCAA Tournament, which takes an at-large bid or winning your conference tournament.
O’Brien said the team has kept its composure throughout the season, which has yet to feature many lows.
“This is the best season I have been a part of,” O’Brien said. “It’s been really cool to be part of this team. I think it’s awesome having this many Q-C girls that represent our area on a team that’s doing this well.
"We’re a D-III school in Iowa, who would have thought that we’re going to be No. 9 in the nation in soccer right now.”