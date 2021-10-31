UT’s O’Brien among nine Q-C women helping No. 9, undefeated Loras College soccer

“We talk about home a lot and teams that we played,” O’Brien said, “and the staple, Whitey’s (Ice Cream), our whole team likes Whitey’s because there are so many of us.”

The camaraderie off the field has helped the chemistry on the field. O’Brien said the team strives to be friends with everyone and support each other outside soccer and in class.

“We do a really good job of working as a cohesive team,” O’Brien said. “I think we have really good team chemistry this year as well, which is also a big factor."

O’Brien said a week-long preseason trip to Costa Rica for three games helped the team get back on the same page after an altered season ahead of schedule. Freshmen do not make the trip, but O’Brien said it’s easier to focus more on the newcomers after meshing with the upperclassmen first.

She has started eight games this season after coming off the bench earlier in the year, a role she feels has worked for her as she hits her full stride later in the season. O'Brien has started in six of eight conference games.