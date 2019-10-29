MOLINE — Black Hawk is counting on toughness to flip the script following a men’s basketball season filled with tough losses.
The Braves lost seven games by five or fewer points during a 10-18 season a year ago and a core group of returning players is working to find ways to turn around that record.
“This team is tough physically, it’s tough mentally and that’s going to make a difference,’’ sophomore guard Ben Buresh said. “We’ve got a group that’s working to get better every day.’’
Coach Darren Bizarri senses that as well, seeing sophomores Buresh, Corey Freeman, Jayin Trumbull and Jesus Vargas working to develop a tough-minded team.
“They’ve done a good job of providing good sophomore leadership and showing the newcomers what it’s like to play at this level,’’ Bizarri said. “This group seems to understand that you have to play hard every day and how that extends to both ends of the floor.’’
Bizarri likes the way his team has defended and rebounded during its preseason work against outside competition.
“If we continue to work the boards the way we have and defend, at this level we can do some good things,’’ Bizarri said.
You have free articles remaining.
Buresh, a forward from Annawan who averaged 7.3 points last season, and Trumbull are returning starters on a team which also regains the services of former Rock Island prep Corey Freeman, a guard who averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 assists two years ago.
Two freshmen, point guard Terry Ford from Rockford Jefferson and guard Nolan Griffin, a Moline graduate who initially planned to concentrate on baseball in college, have impressed Bizarri with their early work.
They are part of a rotation in the backcourt that includes freshmen guards Derez Tipler and Delaney Little, the latter a former United Township prep.
Inside, Vargas joins freshmen forwards Eric January, Kiir Mabor and Colton Minch, the latter a former Sherrard prep, in giving the Braves a core group to build around.
“The new guys, they’re a tough group and they’ve bought into how hard you have to play,’’ Trumbull said. “They’re going to help us do a lot of good things.’’
Bizarri credits the sophomores with establishing those expectations.
“They’ve done a good job of working hard every day and when the sophomores do that, the freshmen follow along because they see this is how we do things here,’’ Bizarri said. “I like where we are at right now, but we keep working and moving forward.’’