Jumping in: We may be just a couple of weeks into the collegiate basketball season, but the St. Ambrose men and women are already looking at needing to be ready for Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action. Both SAU teams open CCAC play on Saturday, visiting Robert Morris (Ill.). All three local colleges continue non-conference play this week with both Augustana teams in tournament action. Augie's men host Alma and Calvin in the Illinois/Michigan Challenge and the Viking women are at the Loras College Tip-Off.
This week's men's games: Wednesday: Mount Mercy at St. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Morton at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Friday: Alma at Augustana, 7 p.m.; Black Hawk at Elgin CC, 7 p.m. Saturday: Calvin at Augustana, 5 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Robert Morris (Ill.), 3 p.m.
This week's women's games: Today: Black Hawk at Loras JV, 6:30 pm. Wednesday: St. Ambrose at Clarke, 7 p.m. Thursday: Morton at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Friday: Augustana vs. UW-Oshkosh at Loras College Tip-Off, 2 p.m.; Black Hawk at Elgin, 5 p.m. Saturday: Augustana (vs. either Loras or Washington University) at Loras College Tip-Off, either noon or 4 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Robert Morris, (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Warming up: After scoring just 20 points in the first two games of the season for the St. Ambrose men's basketball team, Jake Meeske has significantly upped his production. The former United Township prep has poured in 21 points in each of the last two games and leads the Bees (3-1) with a 15.5 points per game scoring average. He also leads SAU with 15 assists and is second on the team, averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.
— By Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com