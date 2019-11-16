ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A few mistakes cost St. Ambrose down the stretch.
A couple late penalties and a bad punt gave Robert Morris a short field and the Eagles took advantage as a 7-yard touchdown run from Edward Clark with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left was the difference in a 28-24 Robert Morris win.
The Eagles only needed to drive 30 yards on that possession after an 18-yard punt.
St. Ambrose started its next drive on its own 40 and thought it was in business as Declan McDonald hit Yemi Odugbesan with a 56-yard pass on 4th and 14. However, offensive pass interference was called on the Bees (4-5, 4-2), who punted the ball away and never got possession back.
The Bees struggled offensively in the first quarter, only running nine plays for 21 yards while the Eagles (5-5, 4-2) ran 20 for 156 yards.
Robert Morris took a lead on its first drive of the game, driving 73 yards and taking a 7-0 lead on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jack Sheehan to Noah Comerford.
The Eagles doubled that lead to 14-0 on their next drive, with a 1-yard run from Edward Clark capping a 7-play, 63-yard drive.
St. Ambrose found its footing in the second quarter.
On 4th and 3, McDonald hit Blake Wittman on a fade route for a 14-yard touchdown to put the Bees on the board.
The Bees tied the game on their next drive as Jake Osterberger ran in for a 2-yard touchdown at 5:52, then a 42-yard field goal from Tom Gillen gave St. Ambrose a 17-14 lead at halftime.
The Bees had a chance to add to that lead coming out of halftime but Gillen's 34-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Clarence Davis. That set up a 13-play, 58-yard drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Sheehan to Denzel Tolliver at 3:40 in the third quarter to put Robert Morris up 21-17.
The Bees regained the lead thanks in part to its defense, as the second sack of the night from Ryan Zitkus gave the Bees stellar field position, starting at the 40-yard line of Robert Morris.
The Bees made short work of that distance, taking just three plays as Brandon Baalman ran it in from 1 yard out to give St. Ambrose a 24-21 lead with 10:00 left in the fourth quarter.
After getting the ball back, the Bees had a chance to milk off some clock, but an unsportsmanlike conduct and a holding penalty stalled the St. Ambrose drive, setting up the short punt that led to the deciding touchdown.
McDonald finished the game completing 10 out of 21 pass attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown, while Vince Vignali had four catches for 103 yards.
Baalman led the rushing attack with 40 yards on 11 carries, while Osterberger finished his career with 23 yards on nine touches.
Jeremiah Jackson Sr. led the defense with 11 tackles while Zitkus had 2.5 sacks on the night.
Sheehan led the Eagles with 130 yards and two touchdowns through the air while running back Ke'von Johnson had 23 carries for 133 yards.