DAVENPORT — This was originally supposed to be just another week for the St. Ambrose football team.
The Fighting Bees were supposed to be getting ready for a home game this Saturday against Lindenwood-Belleville, but after the Lynx dropped football this summer, St. Ambrose is instead on a bye, somewhat disappointedly so.
"The competitor wants to play," coach Mike Magistrelli said. "But you can always make the most of your given situation."
That said, the first of two bye weeks this month does come at a good time for the Bees. Not only does it give them a chance to reset after three straight losses to NAIA top 20 ranked teams, it also allows them to absorb and move on after losing quarterback Dino Borrelli to a broken collarbone, likely for the season.
Borrelli's loss is a tough one — he had thrown for 431 yards and two touchdowns through four games — but unlike for some teams, it's not necessarily a season-killer.
Thanks to starting the season in a two-quarterback system, the Bees have sophomore John Benckendorf, who has shown to be capable of stepping into the role.
"It wasn't lip service early on when I said we had confidence in both quarterbacks," Magistrelli said. "You certainly hate to see anybody get injured, but it provides John with a great opportunity to take 100 percent of the reins. I think he's got a lot of great leadership qualities you'll see emerge even more so now that you see him take all the reps."
Benckendorf hasn't thrown the ball as much as Borrelli — 47 attempts compared to Borrelli's 79 — but has completed 48.9 percent of his passes and has thrown for 196 yards and three touchdowns. He's also fifth on the team with 50 yards rushing and has two rushing touchdowns.
"Those first four weeks helped me and Dino both. It's a really (bad) situation for Dino to go down, I think we were both starting to turn the corner," said Benckendorf, a former Streator prep. "The first four weeks helped me be able to start playing against these varsity guys and get better experience."
The two-quarterback system has allowed Benckendorf to get plenty of first team reps throughout spring ball, camp and the first four weeks. The Bees mainly used Benckendorf in personnel packages that featured superbacks, while Borrelli was in more four receiver sets. So now the focus is getting Benckendorf better acclimated with the other personnel package after he saw occasional reps during practice.
"Being in that (four-wide) formation, it's more about having to read the defense," Benckendorf said. "I learned a lot from Dino that way and then also, leading. I know that's every set but ... me not really repping that a lot, in practice, I'm beginning to rep it and get good with the people who are in it."
Benckendorf has already shown capable of running the full offense. Once Borrelli got hurt last week against Saint Francis (Ind.), Benckendorf took every snap and finished 14 of 25 for 135 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception and also added 13 rushing yards.
"What I think the early part of the season has done is given him confidence to where he's not going to be rattled or he's not going to feel the pressure of a varsity game," Magistrelli said. "We've also seen him do some good things, both through the air and running around, extending plays and I think with more opportunity he'll get better at that as well."
Now that he's the only option — freshman Declan McDonald is now the Bees backup quarterback — Benckendorf will have to modify his playing style somewhat. He's proven to be a tough runner who's not afraid of contact, but will now have to be much more willing to slide to try and avoid a big hit that could very well cripple the team's season.
He's also made a few mistakes that he knows he has to clean up.
"I'm the guy now, we don't really have someone backing me up so I have to be more careful on the field and I'm going to have to start sliding when I'm running with the football," Benckendorf said. "But it's not going to change my game play that much."
Magistrelli said he doesn't believe Borrelli will return this season, but he does still have a year of eligibility left, which could lead to a tough decision in the offseason depending on how well Benckendorf plays.
But the Bees will cross that bridge when they get to it.
"It's a great opportunity for John to get a ton of reps and a ton of experience," Magistrelli said. "It will make for a real good quarterback battle."