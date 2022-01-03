Prince: 2021 was a success for Illinois athletics

The 2021 calendar year was definitely quite a surprise for the University of Illinois sports world. There were more highs than lows.
Here are my top items that should not go unnoticed from the past year:
5 -- The Illinois volleyball team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament; it upset the defending national champions, the Kentucky Wildcats 3-1. The Big Ten Conference is arguably the best conference for women's collegiate volleyball. But staying at the top for head coach Chris Tamas, who is in his fourth year, shows the program is in good hands.
4 -- On March 2, the men’s basketball team beat the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines 76-53 in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Illini dominated Michigan in every phase of the game on national TV. This game all but sealed Illinois to be a top seed heading into the NCAA tournament. Key fact: It happened without All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu, who was sitting on the bench nursing a broken nose.
3 -- Men’s basketball player Kofi Cockburn returned to the team after announcing his plans to stay in the NBA. Why No. 3? Cockburn is the most dominant big man in all of college basketball. Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander deserves all the credit for his return. Alexander made promises that he would raise his game in all phases. He's averaging 21.8 points and 12.1 rebounds a contest and is shooting a career-best 69% from the free-throw line.
2 -- The football team made national news when it beat Penn State 20-18 in a record-setting nine overtimes. The Nittany Lions were ranked seventh in the country. It was not the prettiest game, but it caught the eyes of all college football fans — 3.7 million viewers tuned in that weekend in late October.
1 -- Men’s basketball winning the Big Ten basketball tournament for the first time since 2005. Since the arrival of head coach Brad Underwood, Illinois basketball has been relevant again. Former coach John Groce set the program back, but it did not take long for Underwood to have Illinois back in the national spotlight, producing a first team All-American in Dosunmu and a second teamer in Cockburn.
1A. The hiring of new football coach Bret Bielema. The Big Ten and its fans now feel Illinois has a "real" Division I football coach who will end the long term of losing seasons.