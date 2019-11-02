College women's basketball
Marian 74, St. Ambrose 51: St. Ambrose's Kylie Wroblewski was one rebound shy of a double-double as she finished with 16 points and nine boards, but a slow start and a sluggish finish dropped the Bees to 1-1. Led by Macy Willoughby's game-high 20 points, Marian (2-0) led 19-9 after the first quarter, then finished by outscoring SAU 24-10 in the final period. Madi Epperson and Charlotte Flynn each added nine points for the Bees.
College women's volleyball
Augie splits at Pumpkin Bash: Hosting its Pumpkin Bash at the Carver Center, Augustana (12-18) split its two Saturday matches. After falling 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 to Nebraska Wesleyan, the Vikings bounced back to top Monmouth 26-28, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 behind Grace Bialobok's 23 kills and five blocks and Olivia Doak's 44 assists and 11 digs. Brooke Harmon added 12 kills and Jessica Nguyen 26 digs for Augie in its win. In the Vikings' first match, Bialobok posted 11 kills and Nguyen 20 digs.
College men's cross country
Augie's Teets top 20 at CCIW: Augustana's Josh Teets earned a top 20 finish at the CCIW meet at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course. The junior hit the finish line in 26:27.1 to finish 18th as the Vikings finished fifth with 115 points. North Central captured the team title with 15 points.
College women's cross country
Humecke top 10 for Augie: Augustana senior Jill Humecke enjoyed a solid performance in her final CCIW meet, finishing in ninth place with a time of 23:07.6 to lead the way for the Vikings (154 points), who placed sixth in the team standings. Augie freshman Sofia Briggs cracked the top 20, placing 20th with a 23:29.7 clocking.
Rock Island's Ayuen earns all-OVC: Former Rock Island standout Agok Ayuen, now a senior at Tennessee-Martin, earned all-Ohio Valley Conference honors by placing 14th at the conference meet with a time of 18:31.9.