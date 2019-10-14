Prep boys' soccer
United Township 2, Rockton Hononegah 1: The Panthers notched a home win ahead of their Western Big 6 conference finale tonight against Sterling. UT's Ben Downey scored an unassisted goal in the first half, and Yahir Garcia's second-half goal off a Chan Nawl feed made the difference in the Panthers' victory.
Orion-Sherrard 1, Galesburg 0: Jacob Kruse's penalty kick goal in the fifth minute made the difference for O-S United, which was out-shot 8-4 in the road win. Keeper Trey Erdmann had eight saves in the shutout for O-S (17-7).
Prep girls' volleyball
Ridgewood 2, Alleman 1: The Spartans topped the Pioneers 25-22, 20-25, 25-21. Madi Jones had two aces and 15 digs for Ridgewood and Kendall Lewis led the team with six kills.
College men's golf
SAU T10 at NAIA Midwest Invitational: St. Ambrose has two teams tied for 10th place after the opening round of the NAIA Midwest Invitational at TPC at Deere Run.
The two SAU squads shot a 318, which tied with Clarke University and St. Xavier. Bellevue University leads the 19-team field with a 284.
SAU's best rounds came from Jake Sevcik (T14, 74) and Ben Hanser, who shot a 73 for SAU's 'B' team to tie for 10th individually. Cameron Luczka of Indiana Wesleyan shot a 2-under 69 to sit first ahead of today's final round.
SAU junior and Moline grad Eric Spurgetis shot an 82, good for T60.
College men's basketball
Reserved seating at Augie: Tribe of Vikings members who join at the $500-and-up level will have the opportunity to secure reserved seats with chair backs for the upcoming Augustana men's and women's basketball seasons.
The seats will be reserved for all regular-season games at the Carver Center, but will not be for any potential postseason games played there. The seats will be covered and reserved seat holders will be sent a membership credential that will include admission to all games and access to Tribe of Vikings hospitality events. There will be a limit of 100 reserved seats issued for the upcoming season.
Tribe of Vikings members who have already contributed $500 or more are eligible for the seats. To reserve seats or for additional information, contact Kyle Ekberg at kyleekberg@augustana.edu or at 309-794-7244.
Cousy list: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu is one of four Big Ten point guards to land a spot on the 20-player watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to the top point guard in college basketball by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Maryland's Anthony Cowan, Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Cassius Winston also made the list.