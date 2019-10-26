Iowa State surged back into the Top 25 by making big plays on offense and limiting them on defense.
Oklahoma State stole the Cyclones' recipe, took care of the ball and escaped Ames with a potential season-changing upset. Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two TDs, and Oklahoma State beat 23rd-ranked Iowa State 34-27 on Saturday to snap the Cyclones' three-game winning streak.
Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), who used four big plays to snap their own two-game skid. The Pokes also forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter after entering play ranked 123rd nationally in turnover margin.
Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for the eventual game-winning touchdown.
Iowa State (5-3, 3-2) then stuffed Hubbard on a 4th-and-1 near midfield with just under 3 minutes left. But quarterback Brock Purdy threw another ill-advised pass that was picked off shortly thereafter — then another interception in the final seconds that sealed the Cyclones' fate.
Iowa State was also just 5 of 16 on third downs, and Purdy gave it away three times in the fourth after throwing just four interceptions all season entering the day.
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7: J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and Ohio State routed Wisconsin in driving rain.
Dobbins slashed Wisconsin's top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.
Young tied a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner.
No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State 7: Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes — three to Pat Freiermuth — and Penn State had little trouble shutting down Michigan State's anemic offense.
You have free articles remaining.
The Nittany Lions (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons. The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.
Penn State now moves on to a surprising matchup of undefeated teams on Nov. 9 at Minnesota.
No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland 10: Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota's career leader in all-purpose yards, and Seth Green had two touchdown runs.
Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.
The Gophers were national champions when they started 8-0 in 1941. The 5-0 start in conference play is their first since 1961, the last year they earned a trip to the Rose Bowl.
Kansas State 48, No. 5 Oklahoma 41: Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to the Sooners' national title hopes. Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, and the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma's prolific offense to hold on through a harrowing fourth quarter.
TCU 35, No. 15 Texas 27: Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger's career-high four interceptions.
No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20: Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is off next week before going to No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9.
No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 0: Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state, passing for 132 yards and a touchdown to help Appalachian State run its winning streak to 13.