AMES, Iowa — It may be difficult for fans to keep up with the game of musical chairs that is the Iowa State running back situation, but they’re not alone. Quarterback Brock Purdy said it’s been somewhat of a challenge for him to grow accustomed to the varied personnel.
The offense huddles on the sidelines before each possession, and that’s when Purdy learns who will begin the possession as his backfield partner. That playing time is not predetermined, but is decided upon by the coaching staff as the game plays out.
It’s starkly different from last season, when star David Montgomery carried the ball 258 times.
“It’s new, not gonna lie, because last year I knew it was always David, and he’s gonna be making plays no matter what when you hand it off,” Purdy said. “We have different types of backs this year, and I’m still sort of adjusting to what they can do.”
The running backs — Kene Nwangwu, Johnnie Lang, Sheldon Croney, Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock — exchange spots series-by-series, and also on a per snap basis.
“Throughout the series, I’ll see them jog in and out, and I’ll just know who’s coming in and who’s out,” Purdy said, also noting that he trusts each of them.
The Cyclones (2-2) have not seen much success running the ball in their two games against Power 5 opponents this season, both losses. In 47 rushing attempts against Iowa and Baylor, ISU has gained just 154 yards for an average of 3.3 yards per carry.
The game of musical chairs appeared to dwindle in Waco — only Nwangwu, Lang and Croney carried the ball, while Brock saw limited action — but Campbell said it remains even and competitive. He also said he has no immediate plans to redshirt either Hall or Brock, both true freshmen.
“That’s maybe something we could think about maybe at the end of October, but, boy, the competition’s too close to count anybody out right now,” Campbell said.
Johnnie Lang stood out against the Bears with six carries for 35 yards and a score, plus a receiving touchdown. Still, that doesn’t mean he has solidified himself as the go-to back as the Cyclones enter Week 6.
“Until somebody really separates themselves from the rest of the pack, I think it’s hard to just come out and say, ‘That’s our guy,’” Campbell said, “but Johnnie’s one of those guys that’s got elite trust by all of our coaches in our program.”
Said Lang: “I don’t really know where I stand at, but what I can tell you is, I’m being the best version of myself for my teammates, and that running back room, as well.”
ISU obviously had a terrific ball-carrier last year in Montgomery, but Campbell said that each year is a different situation.
“You’re going to put whatever gives your team the best situation to have success, and right now it’s been an all-in mentality,” he said.
Musical chairs at running back will likely continue on Saturday when the Cyclones host TCU (11 a.m./ESPN2).
But after a game in Waco that saw the Cyclone passing attack (342 yards) produce considerably more than the ground (63), a boost from the running back collective would go a long way.
“We’re gonna get after it as far as the run game,” Purdy said of practice this week, “because we gotta get that going.”