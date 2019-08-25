A little over a week ago, the Fighting Illini athletic department opened up one of the most prestigious football facilities in all of college athletics.
The Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, a 107,650 square foot, $79.2 million facility is the new home for the Fighting Illini football program.
The new center includes is an expanded strength and conditioning area, sports medicine space, coaches' offices, position meeting rooms, player development areas, locker rooms and other areas for recruiting and prospect hosting.
When athletic director Josh Whitman took over the reins, he said, “We have the worst facility in the Big Ten, I’m going to change that.”
Whitman and the entire athletic department made a splash all across the country with its new home. Fox Sports, The Big Ten Network and ESPN took notice of the upgrade.
Former Illini football great Howard Griffith said, “Before the new Smith Center, they were using some of the same things when I was here and that’s when they used leather helmets (sarcasm). They have been lucky enough to recruit with the old place; I can only imagine what this will do for the program.”
This year the Illinois football program has several transfers from some of the top programs in the country. For example, transfers from Michigan and Georgia felt Illinois surpassed those two in terms of the new building.
Here is what is inside:
• State-of-the-art sports medicine suite to rival any in the nation
• Levenick Auditorium with dramatic views of the practice fields, Memorial Stadium, and State Farm Center
• Nutrition center and additional fueling stations throughout the facility
• Grand lobby showcasing Illinois football history
• Strength and conditioning complex
• Majestic head coach's suite, featuring a two-sided fireplace, sitting area, and private balcony
• Position meeting rooms, staff meeting spaces, and coaches' offices
• Outdoor sitting area and balcony overlooking practice fields
• Recruiting lounge
• Expansive team locker room
• Players' lounge, complete with bowling alley, game room, and barber shop
• Rooftop terrace featuring outdoor kitchen and recreational activities, including miniature golf
• NFL alumni locker room
With the new dedication to the program, Illinois is still facing the one thing that has been missing for years now…a winner. Coach Lovie Smith will not put a number on wins this year, but those who know him understands he does not brag, but this year there is a little extra tone in his voice.
“We’re ready for game day, we want our fans to see the product we put on the field,” he said.
Smith’s take on the facility: "It's a little like Christmas Day; we got to witness genuine excitement for our players. We've been talking a lot about a new day in Illinois football and for me as a football coach, for our current players to have an opportunity to train in a facility as good as anyone's around and that's what we've given them.
"We're so appreciative. So thankful to the Smith family. When you see genuine excitement, that's pretty neat to watch. Every player on our football team, of course, was really excited."
The time is now for Illinois to be relevant in the football world; no longer after four years should they be the laughing stock of the Big Ten.