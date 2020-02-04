Hawkeye softball team bond creating a culture change

IOWA CITY — DoniRae Mayhew is doing more than fielding grounders and taking cuts in the batting cage as her senior season on the Iowa softball team begins.

The infielder from Bettendorf joined her teammates one day recently in a pool, handed a sopping wet sweatshirt from a teammate, slipping it on and then taking it off before passing it off to another Hawkeye.

If the increasingly-heavy shirt was dropped, it had to be retrieved and the relay started all over again, part of a Marine Corps-designed drill Iowa players participated in as part of preseason work.

During a trip to Florida last month, the Hawkeyes’ workouts included running sprints through sand and working to move while carrying sandbags, all group endeavors and all designed to encourage teamwork and toughness.

Those words have become the cornerstone of what second-year Hawkeye coach Renee Gillispie wants to see from a team which begins its 2020 schedule Friday morning with the first of five games it will play of the weekend in Conway, S.C.

"What we’re looking for is a cultural change. We worked hard last year, had quite a few injuries and we battled through. We have a healthy squad now and it is working hard in the weight room. They are looking like Division I athletes now," Gillispie said.