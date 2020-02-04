Hawkeye softball team bond creating a culture change

IOWA CITY — DoniRae Mayhew is doing more than fielding grounders and taking cuts in the batting cage as her senior season on the Iowa softball team begins.
The infielder from Bettendorf joined her teammates one day recently in a pool, handed a sopping wet sweatshirt from a teammate, slipping it on and then taking it off before passing it off to another Hawkeye.
If the increasingly-heavy shirt was dropped, it had to be retrieved and the relay started all over again, part of a Marine Corps-designed drill Iowa players participated in as part of preseason work.
During a trip to Florida last month, the Hawkeyes’ workouts included running sprints through sand and working to move while carrying sandbags, all group endeavors and all designed to encourage teamwork and toughness.
Those words have become the cornerstone of what second-year Hawkeye coach Renee Gillispie wants to see from a team which begins its 2020 schedule Friday morning with the first of five games it will play of the weekend in Conway, S.C.
"What we’re looking for is a cultural change. We worked hard last year, had quite a few injuries and we battled through. We have a healthy squad now and it is working hard in the weight room. They are looking like Division I athletes now," Gillispie said.
"They are getting to the point where we are a group that is capable of competing in the Big Ten Conference this year."
Mayhew said the team activities were designed to put the Hawkeyes in some challenging positions where they had to work together to create a solution.
"We faced some simulated adverse conditions, things that forced us to rely on each other and put us in a position where we understood that by counting on each other and working together, good things can happen," Mayhew said.
Nicole Yoder, a freshman infielder from Davenport Assumption, said the experiences have helped bring together a 28-player roster which has 13 newcomers including eight junior-college transfers.
"A lot of the drills we did, they took us out of our comfort zone," Yoder said. "We were challenged mentally and physically. The coaches want us to become a tougher team and going through the drills we did, you had to toughen up if you wanted to get through them."
Gillispie believes the experience can help the Hawkeyes move forward as Iowa builds around a returning senior in the circle, the play of its top returning hitter, Mayhew, and the Big Ten’s leader in stolen bases the past two years, Aralee Bogar.
Allison Doocy returns to lead the Hawkeye pitching staff after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors a year ago while finishing 14-15.
Her work helped Iowa string together eight consecutive late-season victories to earn a spot in the Big Ten tourney at the end of a 19-32 season.
Mayhew, who will see time at first and third base for Iowa, led the Hawkeyes with a .264 batting average and .442 slugging percentage last season. She finished the year with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 runs batted in.
"I didn’t feel like I had my best at the plate last year," Mayhew said. "I’m looking forward to the start of a new season and being able to contribute the way I know I can."
With the roster turnover, Mayhew senses a new vibe as the Hawkeyes prepare to open the season with 26 games away from home before opening the Big Ten and home season on March 19 with a game against Maryland.
"There’s a lot of energy around here. Everybody’s excited," Mayhew said. "We’re going to be a tougher team to deal with this year, and I think we’re all anxious to see where it can lead."
Yoder said the culture change that Gillispie talks about is taking root.
"We expect to win games and play at a high level," Yoder said. "Everybody here wants to get the program where it used to be and we’re working together to make that happen."