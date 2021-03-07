Willits returns to area to coach football

GALESBURG — During his prep football career at Aledo, Aaron Willits had the privilege of gaining in-depth knowledge into the sport from one of the best coaches in Illinois high school history.
As the former Green Dragon standout prepares for his first head-coaching assignment, the impact Cullen Welter has had on his life and career is something Willits believes can never be understated.
Upon his 2004 graduation from Aledo, Willits went on to a four-year career as a fullback for Knox College. Now, he is coming home as he takes over the Prairie Fire program following a successful nine-year run as an assistant coach at Concordia (Minn.) College.
"No doubt about it," Willits stated. "I came into college much more prepared, and it was 100% because of the Aledo program and the impact Coach Welter had on me and the others, and we always stayed in touch while I was at Concordia."
At Aledo, Willits was a fullback and linebacker for a series of teams that went 41-7 and reached the IHSA Class 2A playoffs four times, with the 2001 and '02 Green Dragon squads going 13-1 and 14-0, respectively, and winning back-to-back state championships.
During his tenure at Concordia, in which he was the offensive coordinator and also held down roles as recruiting coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and equipment manager, the Cobbers went 62-28 and posted a 48-24 record in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
"I had always thought what it would be like to be a head coach; it was on my mind a long time," the 2008 Knox graduate said. "Was it always in my mind to end up back here? No, but things happen for a reason. It just so happened that things lined up that I came back here."
Even with his past ties as a Prairie Fire player, Willits never once took for granted that the job would automatically be his when he threw his hat in the ring to succeed Damon Tomeo as the Knox head coach.
"I came into this with guns a-blazing; I was competitive about it, the same as when I played," said Willits, who rushed for 1,626 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Knox career, capped by a senior year in which he tallied 648 yards, was named the Prairie Fire's offensive Most Valuable Player and earned All-Midwest Conference honors.
"I did my research and prepared myself, so that I could show that I am the guy to do the best job possible. I felt like what I had done at Concordia helped earn this spot for me. I was not going to take it for granted that I was going to get a look just because I was an alum."
Willits coached 21 All-MIAC players, four all-region performers and one All-American. One of his former Concordia players, 2015 All-MIAC standout Brandon Zylstra, is in the NFL as a wide receiver and punt returner for the Carolina Panthers.
As he settles into his new role, Willits will get his first taste of head-coaching action this spring with an abbreviated two-game schedule. Knox plays at Illinois College on Apr. 24, then hosts Lake Forest at the Knosher Bowl on May 1.
"That gives this year's seniors one more opportunity to suit up and play," he said. "Minus the fact it's made things extra busy for me, putting together a coaching staff, having those two games are all positive."
All of this comes back to the positive impact that Welter had on Willits back in the days when the two shared the turf at George Pratt Memorial Field.
"He's excited I'm back in the state," Willits said of his former mentor, who went 113-22 with three state titles in 11 season at Aledo and who will be starting his 12th season at Monticello, where he is 95-30, including an undefeated 3A state title run in 2018.
"In fact, my son is named Cullen, after Coach Welter, so that's a name that will always stay with me."