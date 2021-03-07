Willits returns to area to coach football

"I had always thought what it would be like to be a head coach; it was on my mind a long time," the 2008 Knox graduate said. "Was it always in my mind to end up back here? No, but things happen for a reason. It just so happened that things lined up that I came back here."

Even with his past ties as a Prairie Fire player, Willits never once took for granted that the job would automatically be his when he threw his hat in the ring to succeed Damon Tomeo as the Knox head coach.

"I came into this with guns a-blazing; I was competitive about it, the same as when I played," said Willits, who rushed for 1,626 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Knox career, capped by a senior year in which he tallied 648 yards, was named the Prairie Fire's offensive Most Valuable Player and earned All-Midwest Conference honors.

"I did my research and prepared myself, so that I could show that I am the guy to do the best job possible. I felt like what I had done at Concordia helped earn this spot for me. I was not going to take it for granted that I was going to get a look just because I was an alum."

Willits coached 21 All-MIAC players, four all-region performers and one All-American. One of his former Concordia players, 2015 All-MIAC standout Brandon Zylstra, is in the NFL as a wide receiver and punt returner for the Carolina Panthers.