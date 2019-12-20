The fight for Floyd shifts to a Friday night

For the first time ever, Iowa will open its Big Ten football schedule under the lights on a Friday night.

The Big Ten announced Friday that the Hawkeyes’ 2020 conference opener at Minnesota will be played on Friday, Sept. 18, one day earlier than Iowa was initially scheduled to battle the Golden Gophers for Floyd of Rosedale at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Friday conference game will be the second hosted by Minnesota, which played Indiana at home on a Friday night in 2018.

The change of an early-season game to a Friday date is the first involving Iowa, but the latest in a handful of schedule changes the Big Ten has made in recent seasons to create additional television opportunities for conference programs.

The conference has scheduled a handful of Friday night games as part of a television contract with Fox and ESPN which began in 2017 and calls for six games to be played on Friday nights annually in September and October, split evenly between three nonconference and conference games.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The 2020 match-up between Iowa and Minnesota had already been the earliest scheduled meeting between the teams in the 114-year history of the rivalry between the two programs.