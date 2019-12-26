Team-first Stanley set for Iowa finale

Stanley enters the Holiday Bowl with a career pass completion rate of 58.1%.

That number includes a 58.9% rate this season, just slightly off last year's career high. His completion percentage has improved since his sophomore season but has also been a source of frustration at times.

"That’s the one thing I would have liked to have been better at," Stanley said following a practice Tuesday.

"There are times when we don’t throw the ball a lot, and we do throw the ball down the field a lot, so you can take it with a grain of salt, however you want to look at it."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz used two words Thursday to describe what Stanley has meant to the Iowa program during his three seasons as a starter.

He chose those words carefully but settled on "steadiness and dependability" to describe how the Hawkeyes have benefited from Stanley’s presence.

"He’s been so steady and dependable. They go hand in hand. He’s been extremely steady and he is so dependable. He’s not unlike the quarterback USC has running their system," Ferentz said, referencing the work of Trojans true freshman Kedon Slovis.