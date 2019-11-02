DAVENPORT — The gap separating the St. Ambrose football team from the NAIA rankings is about 21 points.
A 38-17 loss to 11th-ranked Saint Xavier on Saturday at Brady Street Stadium was SAU's fourth loss of the season to a ranked opponent. All four of those losses are by an average of 21 points.
That's an interception here, a muffed punt and a defensive breakdown there, all little things keeping the Fighting Bees (3-4, 3-1 Mid-States Football Association Midwest League) from reaching their goals.
"The bottom line is just execution," defensive back Griffin Zajac said. "Those great teams are ranked for a reason, they don't make mistakes. We're definitely there, we just fall short most of the time, and that's the part that stings the most."
Those mistakes plagued the Fighting Bees again Saturday as they handed the Cougars (6-2, 4-0) the 21 points that have been the difference too often this season.
Leading 7-3, the Bees were poised to get the ball back in the second quarter. But a Cougar punt into the wind was misjudged and mishandled, allowing Saint Xavier to retain possession at the St. Ambrose 35.
Four plays later, Vance McShane ran in for a 6-yard touchdown to give Saint Xavier a 10-7 lead with 8 minutes, 39 seconds left in the half.
"Real questionable decision to try and field that punt," SAU coach Mike Magistrelli said. "You like the confidence and the aggressiveness, but you also have to make smart decisions."
However, St. Ambrose responded on its next drive with a 41-yard field goal from Tom Gillen to tie the game at 10.
A gamble from St. Ambrose gave the Bees the lead with under two minutes left in the half. On 4th and 8, Vince Vignali made an acrobatic, one-handed catch for a 31-yard touchdown to give the Bees a 17-10 lead with 1:50 remaining.
"It was definitely a great play call, I think we liked our matchups. ... I had the opportunity, and luck was on my side, for sure," Vignali said. "That was a pretty special moment, but definitely a lot of luck."
It looked like that lead would hold heading into halftime, but a 50-yard pass play from Alex Martinez to Nick Czeszewski on 3rd and 17 kept the Cougars on the field.
SXU had a gamble of its own pay off. With two seconds remaining, the Cougars decided to keep their offense on the field and were rewarded with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Michael Markasovic in the back of the end zone to tie the game as time expired.
"We talked at halftime, here we are, 17-17 and we feel good about that, but realistically, we felt we should have been up 17-3," Magistrelli said. "... We felt we played a good first half, but certainly there was room for improvement."
The game truly turned on a drive in the third quarter. Facing 4th and 7 from the Saint Xavier 47, the Bees tried a fake punt, but Bernard Buhake was stopped two yards short of the first down.
Martinez then hit Markasovic for a 35-yard touchdown pass five plays later and the Cougars rattled off the final 21 points as the Bees only mustered 88 total yards the rest of the game.
"We had a fake punt in out of that shifting look. We shifted in the first half and felt we saw what they did to defend it so we talked at halftime about that being in our back pocket," Magistrelli said. "We got into a situation, roughly midfield ... here was the time to run the fake punt and so we put it out there, we shifted. They didn't react the same way they did in the first half and it ended up being a poor situation for us."
Freshman quarterback Declan McDonald was 15 of 27 passing for 168 yards and two TDs but also threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 42 yards by Jacob Denney to cap the scoring with 4:27 left in the game.
However, after throwing the ball just nine times in the previous two games, McDonald showed plenty of progress.
"I think he's really grown quite a bit. That's a tough situation right there, and that's a big time school right there," Vignali said. "For him to go in there and handle that situation, I thought he did pretty well and I think he's going to grow and grow as a player. ... I think Declan can handle the whole playbook. That's not going to be a worry for us."
Martinez (41 of 62) threw for 432 yards, but was picked off twice by Zajac.
Brandon Baalman led the St. Ambrose rushing attack with 52 yards.
While no longer in the driver's seat, St. Ambrose's Midwest League title hopes aren't completely gone. The Cougars still have to play Olivet Nazarene, but the Bees can only focus on winning their final two games.
"We've got to come out the next two weeks and play our butts off like we have been the entire seven weeks," Zajac said. ""We've still got a shot at it and that's all that matters."