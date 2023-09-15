You have to forgive Cole Bhardwaj if he is caught with a little drool running down his chin when he is at the line of scrimmage looking over the field this fall.

When the Augustana College quarterback glances to one side, he sees Rock Island’s Jordan Vesey.

When he checks the other side, he has Bobby Inserra lined up and ready to go alongside senior Ian Gorken.

And don’t mention the possibilities when sophomore speedster Breyden Smith jumps into the formation.

“It’s great,” said Bhardwaj when asked about having that stable of receivers awaiting his passes this year. “No knock on Breyden, but it’s nice having a senior and two fifth-years out there.”

The foursome has high expectations this season – not only from themselves, but also a coaching staff that sees great potential from an experienced bunch that has shown incremental improvement over their careers.

Ninth-year head coach Steve Bell isn’t shy in calling this group the best receiving corps he has had in his time leading the Vikings and “collectively is the most athletic.”

And those guys know that the bar has been set high for them this season.

“We know what we’re able to do and we know that we’ve got more in the tank, too,” said Gorken, a senior who is coming off a career-high 34 catches in his junior year that went for 443 yards and four scores. “With these two (Inserra and Vesey) coming back for their fifth year, we know there was a bigger job to be done than just having a bunch of receiving yards and a bunch of receiving touchdowns.

“Honestly, I could care less about that. I’d rather get more wins; that’s how everybody on this team feels.”

The Vikings, who host Elmhurst Saturday evening in the home- and CCIW-opener, showed some of the form that those in the program feel can take the team to new heights this year in their season-opening 49-27 victory over Simpson two weeks ago. Gorken turned a short pass into a 38-yard touchdown play and Vesey caught a 36-yard scoring strike that sparked Bhardwaj’s 187-yard passing effort as he completed 15 of 22 passes without an interception.

Senior running back Tyler Rivelli added a 50-yard rushing touchdown, complementing the offense with an explosive running play and helping the Vikings add another 180-yards of offense on the ground despite Simpson hogging the ball for 30 more snaps.

“We’ve got kids that run well and are tough one-on-one matchups overall because they are all pretty athletic,” said Bell of his top receivers. “They consistently have the ability to win one-on-one matchups more times than not.

“The key is they are all smart. They understand within the concept that we’re running on a play and understand how to get themselves open.”

And when they get open, they have all improved at securing catches in traffic and making big plays.

“Coach is just more confident in these guys because of how we produced last year; he knows what we can do,” said Inserra. “He knows that he can call any play that we do have in the play book and that we can go out there and execute it.”

The three elder receivers have all proven themselves in some form or another on the field and Bhardwaj admits that the chemistry started clicking last season.

That came to fruition especially with Inserra. In a 37-30 home loss to Carthage, Inserra was on the receiving end of a school-record 16 passes that went for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

“They know I love them all,” said Bhardwaj when asked if he had a special connection with any one of the receivers. “But when we’re in a situation where it’s fourth down and we need a first down, I’m looking for Bobby.

“It’s a trust thing. He trusts that I’m going to get him the ball and I trust him to get open when I need to get rid of the ball. That’s not a knock on Jordan or Ian, though.”

Where Inserra might be lined up, though, is the big question. The veteran trio admits that they are all pretty interchangeable and shake things up a bit in the formations.

Smith said that he feels grateful to be learning from guys with so much experience. Inserra has played in 23 games in the last two-plus years and has 110 catches for 1,458 yards and 13 TDs. Gorken, in 17 games, has 66 catches for 806 yards and seven TDs. In 21 games, Vesey has logged 47 grabs for 649 yards and five touchdowns.

“I’d say we all play a lot faster this year,” said Vesey. “We don’t think on the field, we just react. Playing with each other the last three years I kind of know their playing style and they know my playing style and how we want to get to our routes.”

As Inserra put it, it all boils down to “confidence and chemistry” amongst the group.

“Even off the field, they are my best friends,” said Smith. “I can go to them for anything. Something with them is (the saying that) iron sharpens iron. Having them being around me and competing with them make us all better play-by-play.”

Amongst the group, they all admit that there’s a “healthy competition,” according to Inserra.

“I want to catch more balls than Ian, but when Ian catches the ball we’re going to be the first guys there celebrating with him,” said Inserra. “It’s more of us pushing each other to get better.”

Gorken admitted that there’s also a bit of friendly rivalry off the field amongst all the receivers. That extends into the weight room where he said “there is some chirping back and forth about ‘I got this weight today.’

“We set new lifting records this year and that’s a big thing in trying to get the most out of your teammates while they’re trying to get the most out of you at the same time.”

Not only is the group on the same page in the playbook on each snap, but they have the same outlook. That’s why Inserra and Vesey came back for their fifth years, allowed because of the lost season to the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the 2020 fall season.

“We’re just out here to win games and we know this group is going to help us do that,” said Inserra. “As long as we’re healthy and keeping each other honest, we’ll be good.”

The 49 points in the opener was a good start, especially since the Vikings got off to a slow start and trailed 7-0 after the first quarter. They put up three touchdowns in both the second and third quarters to take control.

“We started off a little slow, but definitely picked it up toward the end,” said Vesey. “We want to come out this week firing on all cylinders and ant a fast start.

“We had too many three-and-outs last week and want to limit those this week and put points on the board every time we are out there.”