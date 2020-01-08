QB Mansell plans to leave Iowa football program

Iowa will begin spring football practices in March with two scholarship quarterbacks on campus.

Peyton Mansell, who dropped into the third spot on the Hawkeye depth chart last fall, plans to transfer to another program this month after not seeing any action in a reserve role for Iowa during its recently completed 10-3 season.

"I am looking at my options right now, but the hope is to enroll somewhere next week and be in a position to compete this spring with a new program," Mansell said.

"I feel like the time is right and this is the best thing for me."

Mansell's decision comes as Iowa works to replace three-year starter Nate Stanley at quarterback this spring.

Sophomore Spencer Petras, a 6-foot-5 pro-style quarterback who mirrors Stanley's skill set in many respects, moved past Mansell into the second slot on the depth chart before Iowa's season opener last fall. Petras was the only quarterback other than Stanley to throw a pass in a game for Iowa last season.

The only other scholarship quarterback returning is 6-1 redshirt freshman Alex Padilla.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa's roster also includes walk-on quarterback Connor Kapisak, a 6-5 sophomore.