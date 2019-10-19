Brock Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones have been on quite a roll since late in the game that got away in their other trip to Texas.
Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Breece Hall ran 75 yards for the first of his two scores and Iowa State took a big lead early in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Purdy had 277 yards and all three of his scoring tosses for a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter, with two TDs to tight end Charlie Kolar, as the Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) won their third straight game since losing at Baylor.
Iowa State was down 20-0 in that trip to Waco when Purdy engineered three fourth-quarter touchdowns for a one-point lead before the Bears drove to a field goal and a 23-21 win. The Cyclones responded with comfortable wins over TCU (49-24) and West Virginia (38-14) before knocking off the Red Raiders (3-4, 1-3).
No. 2 LSU 36, Mississippi State 13: Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29. LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had 415 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play.
No. 3 Clemsojn 45, Louisville 10: Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for 192 yards and a score and Clemson routed Louisville for its 22nd consecutive victory. Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi added rushing TDs for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
No. 5 Oklahoma 52, West Virgina 14: Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for Oklahoma. The Sooners (7-0, 4-0) are unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners have won 20 of their last 21 games.
No. 9 Florida 38, South Carolina 27: Kyle Trask threw a career-high four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter, to help Florida bounce back from its loss at LSU. The Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) slogged through a soggy field from Tropical Storm Nestor for much of the game.
No. 10 Georgia 21, Kentucky 0: D'Andre Swift's 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a scoreless tie, and Georgia overcame a slow start to beat Kentucky. Swift, who ran for 179 yards, added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 25 Washington 31: Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Washington. The victory gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) complete control in the North Division.
No. 13 Utah 21, No. 17 Arizona State 3: Zack Moss broke Utah's career rushing record and scored two touchdowns in te Utes' victory over Arizona State in the rain.
No. 18 Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27: Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and Baylor extended its winning streak to nine games.
No. 19 SMU 45, Temple 21: Shane Buechele set career highs with six touchdown passes and 457 passing yards to help SMU improve to 7-0.
No. 20 Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7: Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the national title in 1960.
No. 21 Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13: Gerrid Doaks ran for a pair of touchdowns and turned a short pass into a 28-yard score, helping Cincinnati hold on after losing its top running back.
Vanderbilt 21, No. 22 Missouri 14: Riley Neal came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson with 8:57 left, and Vanderbilt upset Missouri with a stifling defensive performance.