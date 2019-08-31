Sheldon Croney Jr. scored from a yard out in triple overtime and 21st-ranked Iowa State rallied to beat Northern Iowa 29-26 on Saturday.
La'Michael Pettway had a pair of touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0), who barely survived the season's first major upset after entering the year ranked for the first time since 1978.
Croney fumbled near the goal line on the second-to-last play of the game. But quarterback Brock Purdy sprinted from the backfield to recover it at the 1 and set up the game-winning plunge.
"I saw who was underneath the pile so I knew who would come up with it. Doesn't that tell you what he is about?" Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said about Purdy's heads-up play. "When I saw him there I thought we were going to be in great shape."
After the teams traded field goals in the first overtime, Purdy found Pettway — a graduate transfer from Arkansas in his Iowa State debut — in the back of the end zone. But Northern Iowa pulled even at 23-all after freshman Will McElvain scrambled long enough to free up Trevor Allen for a 7-yard TD catch.
Iowa State forced Northern Iowa into a field goal to start triple overtime, and Purdy completed three straight passes before pulling off what might end up being remembered as a season-saving recovery.
The Cyclones were the second ranked team to win an overtime game against an FCS opponent. Auburn held off Jacksonville State 27-20 in 2015.
"That's why I love coaching in this game. It demands you being your best right out of the gate," Campbell said.
McElvain finished with 228 yards passing and a touchdown in his collegiate debut.
Purdy threw for 278 yards, and Deshaunte Jones caught 14 passes for 126 yards for Iowa State.
BIG TEN
No. 5 OSU 45, FAU 21: Ohio State's Justin Fields made some mistakes that quarterbacks make when they haven't played much. The much-ballyhooed Georgia transfer also showed flashes of how good he might be and why he was a five-star recruit. Fields, who saw limited action as a freshman last season sitting behind Jake Fromm, threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes.
Fields made it look easy early, engineering touchdowns on Ohio State's first four drives, including his 51-yard scoring run on the Buckeyes' first possession.
The Buckeyes' offense sputtered in the second and third quarters behind its relatively inexperienced leader. Fields stayed in the game for all but the last offensive series, finishing 18 for 25 for 234 yards.
"We jumped on them early, but we just got to keep that tempo up and just be able to score all game long," Fields said.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes , and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs. J.K. Dobbins had 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.
"Lots to build from off of today," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "I thought overall, though, game management was decent. There was one time where (Fields) scrambled out and took a sack, could have just thrown it away. It would have been second-and110. I think it was second and 14. A lot of little things going on there. But again, overall pretty solid."
No. 15 Penn State 72, Idaho 7: Sean Clifford's first game as Penn State's starting quarterback was a short one. A near flawless first-half performance backed by a dominant effort from the defense allowed Clifford to take the second half off as the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions hammered FCS foe Idaho 72-7.
Clifford left the game early in the third after his 14-for-23, 280-yard, two-touchdown effort helped spot Penn State a comfortable lead in his first career start. He chipped in 57 rushing yards on seven carries and hooked up with receiver KJ Hamler for scoring strikes of 36 and 21 yards.
"I need to watch the tape to really give an evaluation," Clifford said, "But when you score 79 points, it's not a bad day at the office."
Hamler, who beat the Idaho secondary clean for both of his touchdown receptions, said afterward he realized Clifford was nervous.
"I just pulled him aside and just said, 'Calm down,'" Hamler said. "And he went on a little rampage after that."
Journey Brown and Noah Cain both added a pair of touchdown runs while Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford and Nick Eury each ran for scores. Jake Pinegar kicked two field goals and Jordan Stout made another for Penn State (1-0). Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange in the fourth quarter.
The Nittany Lions overcame early sloppiness before coasting the rest of the way to their biggest point total since an 81-0 win against Cincinnati in 1991.
A botched handoff and a misfire from Clifford forced them to settle for a pair of field goals on their first two possessions. But Penn State scored touchdowns on five of its next eight drives and went into halftime leading 44-0.
"The first two drives, he missed some throws," Franklin said. "Not because of a lack of arm strength, was just inaccurate, his feet were probably a little antsy. After those first two drives, he admitted to me he really settled down and got comfortable."
Idaho didn't cross midfield until halfway through the second quarter, managed just one first down in the first half, went 1 for 15 on third down and finished with just 145 yards, compared with Penn State's 673.
Mason Petrino got the Vandals on the board with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Logan Kendall in the fourth quarter.
Vandals coach Paul Petrino said he thinks he'd see more positives when reviewing the game film.
"Overall, we expected to play a lot better than we did," Petrino said.
No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7: K.J. Costello threw a 2-yard TD pass before getting knocked out of the season opener on a late hit and No. 25 Stanford went on to beat Northwestern. Costello completed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the TD pass to Michael Wilson that capped a 90-yard drive in the second quarter for the Cardinal (1-0). But his day ended early when he was hit with a forearm to the facemask while sliding on a scramble by Earnest Brown IV with just 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
Brown was called for a late hit that set up Jet Toner's 51-yard field goal but wasn't ejected for targeting. Costello stayed down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped to the locker room. He didn't return to the game and there was no immediate word on his condition.
Northwestern also lost a quarterback with TJ Green leaving with a leg injury in the third quarter after being sacked and losing a fumble on a play in the red zone. Green had replaced the ineffective former Clemson five-star recruit Hunter Johnson late in the first half.
Johnson came back in to finish and went 6 for 17 for 55 yards and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble that Stanford's Jordan Fox recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that sealed the game with 20 seconds remaining.
Things were so bad for the Wildcats that they failed to score after Stanford backup quarterback Davis Mills lost a fumble that Gavin Newsome returned to the 21. Northwestern gained 1 yard on three plays before Charlie Kuhbander missed wide right on a 38-yard field goal try.
The Wildcats finally got on the board on a 1-yard run by John Moten IV midway through the fourth quarter.
No. 24 Nebraska 35, S. Alabama 21: As happy as he was with his defense, Scott Frost was in no mood to celebrate after Nebraska's opener against South Alabama.
Frost's coaching resume is built on offense, and he didn't like what he saw from his No. 24 Cornhuskers.
"That's as anemic an offensive effort I've been a part of in a long time," Frost said. "That's not the offense I've been seeing all fall camp. We have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what happened today. I give credit to South Alabama for the coaching job they did. Their kids came in and fought."
Two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams bailed out an offense that generated only 276 yards, including just 66 in the second half, and never established a ground game against an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference that ranked 101st against the run last season.
"It's no secret we played very poor," quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "It's probably the worst we've played in a long time, and it's not acceptable. We're happy we got the win. Our defense played great, special teams made some plays, but offensively we need to be a lot better. It's pretty simple."
The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime, and the anxiety at Memorial Stadium was palpable.
But the defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.'s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.
South Alabama wouldn't go away. The Jaguars converted two straight turnovers into touchdowns to cut it to 28-21 and had the ball heading into the fourth quarter.
Things started turning for Nebraska when Cam Taylor hammered Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson, popping the ball loose, and Alex Davis picked it up at the goal line and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown.
Then, with South Alabama threatening from the Nebraska 12, Taylor stepped in front of Johnson's pass and ran in back to midfield.
The Huskers had three non-offensive touchdowns for the first time since 2005.
"Defensive-wise, getting to the ball, everyone was competing for tackles, everyone was competing to get turnovers," Taylor said. "Everybody wants to get to the ball."
It was the second straight time the Huskers struggled against a Sun Belt team. Last year they lost at home to Troy, one of the lowest points in a 4-8 season.
The Huskers averaged just 2.2 yards per carry against the Jaguars and finished with 98 on the ground. They were outgained by 38 yards and had 15 first downs to South Alabama's 19.
"Disappointing loss," Jaguars coach Steve Campbell said. "When you have more total yards, more first downs, I think we were a little better than them on third down efficiency... Then to come up short, that tells you what a big stat turnovers is. You can look at explosives and all that stuff all you want to. Still, it's a game of turnovers."
Martinez was intercepted once and nearly two other times, had difficulty handling center Cam Jurgens' high snaps and the offensive line was beaten often by pass rushers.
The Huskers' best series was their first, when they drove 81 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. Only three of their remaining possessions lasted more than five plays.
Martinez, the most productive freshman quarterback in the nation last year, passed for 178 yards but was held to 6 yards on 13 carries.
"I'm not worried about Adrian because I know how he can play and who he is," Frost said. "I don't think he had his best game. If that's our fault for putting him in bad situations, we'll get it fixed."
Indiana 34, Ball State 24: Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. demonstrated his playmaking potential as he started fast, ran well and found a way to close out the season-opening victory over Ball State. After going 8 of 11 with 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first quarter, Penix finished 26 of 40 with 326 yards, one TD and two interceptions and seven carries for 67 yards. He became the fourth freshman in school history to throw for 300 yards in a game and produced the school's second-highest passing total in his first start — trailing only Antwaan Randle El (385) in 1998.
Even Penix knows, though, there's plenty of room for improvement following an up-and-down starting debut.
"He missed some reads, but that didn't surprise me," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "You're going to have some growing pains and they did a good job disguising things. But he was able to make something out of nothing sometimes."
But this week's film sessions might be tough to grade.
At times, the redshirt freshman's fastballs bounced off the hands of receivers. At others, he made bad decisions or poor throws. A few drops didn't help, either.
But the bottom line: Penix was effective enough to win.
He set up Justus for a career-long 48-yard field goal on the Hoosiers' opening possession and broke a 3-3 tie with a perfect strike to Nick Westbrook for a 75-yard touchdown on the second possession.
"It just felt great," Penix said. "That was a great play, great protection, great catch by Nick but you've got to keep playing."
Penix was intercepted on each of the next two possessions, one of which Ball State (0-1) turned into a tying touchdown.
Two more field goals from Justus made it 16-10 at halftime.
Then Penix reverted to his early form, setting up Stevie Scott III for a 4-yard TD run to open the third quarter and a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth after Walter Fletcher cut the deficit to 23-17 by breaking a tackle on a 45-yard TD catch from Drew Plitt.
The Cardinals made it 31-24 on Yo'Heinz Tyler's 36-yard touchdown catch with 6:28 left.
Justus sealed the victory with his third career-long field goal of the game, a 50-yarder with 2:15 to go.
"We're capable if we play our best football," Ball State coach Mike Neu said. "It was there for us to go out and get, but we didn't get it done.
TOP 25
No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 Alabama overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Returning to the stadium where they won the Southeastern Conference title last December and the national championship two seasons ago, the Crimson Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter — which happened only one time in 2018.
But the Blue Devils (0-1) merely delayed the inevitable as the Tide finished with a staggering 512-204 edge in total yards, and Duke simply made too many mistakes to have any shot at a monumental upset.
Tagovailoa, whose brilliant sophomore season ended with a bit of a thud, put his tight ends to good use. The left-hander hooked up with Miller Forristall on a 27-yard touchdown pass and then went to Major Tennison for a 1-yard score
Alabama's dynamic receiving corps also got in on the fun. DeVonta Smith hauled in an 8-yard TD pass and Jerry Jeudy broke loose for a 21-yard score.
Jerome Ford and Brian Robinson Jr. ran for the Tide's other TDs.
With Alabama up 35-3, Tagovailoa's day was done by late in the third quarter. He completed 26 of 31 passes before giving way to backup Mac Jones.
Tagovailoa's younger brother, Taulia, even got a chance to play late in the game. He handed off to Ford on his 37-yard touchdown.
This was just the sort of performance Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide were hoping for after a blowout loss to Clemson in last year's national championship game. Tagovailoa was thoroughly outplayed in that 44-16 setback, on the heels of an ankle injury that knocked him out of the SEC championship game.
After recovering an early fumble deep in Alabama territory, the Blue Devils couldn't hang on to a potential touchdown pass in the back of the end zone before getting stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the 7. Duke was stopped on another fourth-down play early in the second half, basically its last hurrah, and three turnovers sealed the fate of the Atlantic Coast Conference school better known for its powerhouse men's basketball team.
No. 13 Washington 47, EWU 14: Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years, and No. 13 Washington opened the season with the blowout victory. Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country with a debut that will only increase the hype around the former No. 1 recruit in the country.
Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.
Eason's fourth pass in purple was a 50-yard touchdown strike to Andre Baccellia. Eason added a 7-yard TD pass to Aaron Fuller, who made a stunning one-handed catch while getting a foot inbound, and capped his first-half with a 10-yard TD strike to Chico McClatcher late in the first half.
Fuller caught his second TD on the opening drive of the second half on a perfect back-shoulder throw from Eason, tapping his toes as he fell out of bounds.
This was a far different situation than the previous two times the Huskies and Eagles faced off. In 2011, Washington needed a late end zone interception to hold off Eastern Washington 30-27, and three years later in head coach Chris Petersen's first home game, the Huskies held on for a wild 59-52 victory.
After playing in the FCS national championship game last January and falling to North Dakota State, the Eagles were simply overmatched by Huskies this time around.
Richard Newton rushed for a 23-yard touchdown on Washington's first possession and Salvon Ahmed added a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter to give the Huskies a 42-7 lead.
Eastern Washington (0-1) quarterback Eric Barriere was 21 of 35 for 211 yards, but was sacked four times. Barriere threw a 64-yard touchdown to Andrew Boston late in the first half and Antoine Custer Jr. ran for a 4-yard TD in the fourth quarter.