NFL or college? Alabama's Tagovailoa still weighing options

The quarterback doesn't have a timeline on when he will make that decision, saying it could come right before the Jan. 20 deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft.

"This is probably going to be the biggest decision of my life," Tagovailoa said. "This is where I seek advice from what I believe and this is where I seek advice from my parents. But truly at the end of the day, the decision comes down to me, whether I feel like it's right for me to stay or whether it's right for me to go.

"It's just a really, really big decision, and everybody just wants to know. That's what makes it even bigger, I'd say."

In the meantime, he started the rehab process in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday and is getting treatment at Alabama's athletic facilities while back in class. He said the medical staff was surprised at how well he did pushing against resistance with his right leg.

Tagovailoa said he won't be able to twist his hip as much inward but doesn't believe that will affect his football ability.

"What the doctors have said is they expect a full recovery, that I'd be able to go out there and play football again at 100%," Tagovailoa said. "I just won't be able to rotate it internally the same way."