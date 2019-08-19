Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers' third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Canada.
Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the plan is for the two-time MVP to make his preseason debut Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Rodgers sat out the Packers' second preseason game in Baltimore and was sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness.
Rodgers, along with 25 other teammates, did not dress for the first preseason game against Houston.
Benson driving at 'high rate' of speed before fatal crash: Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.
According to Austin, Texas, police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.
Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.
Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.
Benson is the second-leading rusher in Texas history with 5,540 yards. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Chicago in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.
Gordon back with Patriots: Oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon returned to the New England Patriots' practice field on Monday without pads and without saying when he might be able to play again.
Gordon was seen stretching on the field during the portion of the team's workout that was open to the media. In the locker room before practice, he declined a request for an interview.
"I don't have time today," he said. "I'll be around, though."
The Patriots placed Gordon on the non-football injury list on Sunday, two days after the NFL reinstated him from an indefinite suspension that cost him the final three games of the 2018 regular season and the team's Super Bowl run. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Gordon could participate in team meetings, conditioning and individual workouts while working himself back into shape.
A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was named to the All-Pro team.
He was suspended again in 2015 and missed two whole seasons. In interviews, he has acknowledged using Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and other narcotics, and he said in 2017 he smoked pot before "probably every game of my career."
The Browns traded him to New England in September, pairing him with Tom Brady and a locker room that was supposed to be more disciplined than the one he left behind in Cleveland. He had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns before he said on Dec. 20 that he was stepping away from football to concentrate on his mental health.
A few hours later, the NFL announced that he had been suspended indefinitely. That ended on Friday, the league said, and "subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements, he will be permitted to participate in team activities, including practice."
"We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally," Goodell said in the statement. "Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."
Gordon did not play in Saturday's exhibition game against the Tennessee Titans and will not be allowed to play in Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers because he hasn't had enough time to practice with the team, the league said.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on Gordon's status on Monday. Teammates said they were glad to have him back.
"Of course, we're all rooting for him and hoping he does well," running back Rex Burkhead said.
Titans RB Henry back at practice, limited: Titans running back Derrick Henry is back at practice for the first time since hurting his left calf on the opening day of Tennessee's training camp.
Henry took part in individual drills Monday as the Titans worked in their indoor practice field with the temperature feeling higher than 100 degrees. Henry then went inside the team's headquarters and did not speak to reporters after practice.
Coach Mike Vrabel says it's always good to get players back at practice from injuries and that the Titans hope Henry can do more Tuesday.
The Titans (1-1) host Pittsburgh (2-0) on Sunday night in the game that the starters usually play the most. Vrabel says if Henry is better by Sunday night and ready to play, then the running back will play or the Titans will keep working to get him back up to speed.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 625 of his 1,059 yards in December last season for his first 1,000-yard rushing season and was second in the AFC in rushing.
The Titans also announced that kicker Ryan Succop (unspecified injury) and tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) were back on the field and off the physically unable to perform list after each passed physicals.
Colts make moves: The Indianapolis Colts have put second-year receiver Daurice Fountain and running back D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve and waived veteran safety Derrick Kindred.
Fountain suffered a dislocated and fractured left ankle in practice Thursday and had season-ending surgery Friday.
Foreman was claimed off waivers from Houston two weeks ago and was in for seven snaps in Saturday's loss to Cleveland.
Kindred played in 42 games and made 17 starts in three seasons with the Browns before the Colts claimed him off waivers in April.
Indy filled those spots by signing rookie safety Kai Nacua, rookie running back Marquis Young and veteran running back Charcandrick West.
West had 268 carries for 998 yards and seven TDs in five seasons with Kansas City.
Dolphins RB Walton gets probation for weapons charge:Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been sentenced to six months' probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.
Court records show Walton entered the plea Monday. In addition to probation, Walton must take anger management and driving courses and must give up his firearm.
Other charges including marijuana possession and reckless driving were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a March incident in which Walton fled on foot from his rented car after police tried to pull him over. Authorities say they found a rifle and the marijuana in the car.
The 22-year-old Walton played college football at the University of Miami and was a 4th-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL draft. He signed with the Dolphins earlier this year.