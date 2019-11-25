CHAMPAIGN — There likely won't be any official status on Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters until just before kickoff on Saturday in the season finale against Northwestern. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith keeps the injury report close to the vest.
Peters left last week's game at Iowa late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit from Iowa defensive back Geno Stone, which Smith thought, and still thinks, was targeting.
"Our quarterback was knocked out of the game," Smith said. "He didn't finish the game, which hurt our ball club. As we go forward, we'll see how it goes the rest of the week."
The unknown status of its starting quarterback is a familiar position for Illinois. Peters also missed the Michigan game earlier this year because he was in concussion protocol after taking a hit against Minnesota the week before.
Peters' absence meant that redshirt freshman Matt Robinson got his first career start against the Wolverines. Robinson threw for 192 yards and a touchdown in that game, nearly rallying Illinois to a win after falling into a quick 28-0 hole.
He orchestrated drives to get Illinois as close as three points, 28-25, early in the fourth quarter before back-to-back possessions that ended with a Robinson fumble allowed Michigan to run away with the game.
Peters returned the following week against Wisconsin and was key in leading Illinois to four consecutive wins before that streak was snapped at Iowa. Should Peters miss this week's finale at home against Northwestern, there's confidence in Robinson, and freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams is healthy.
Prior to his fill-in stint against the Wolverines, Robinson had played very few meaningful snaps and hadn't even made his first career start.
You have free articles remaining.
“If that’s the case where any of our backups have to go, but at the quarterback position, Matt has played," Smith said. "I mean, we were down by 28 points to a good team, a top-10 program (Michigan), and Matt brought us back almost to upset them.
"We’ve seen him play good football. If we need to do that, the last time Isaiah (Williams) was injured also, he’s healthy and ready to go. We have some depth at the quarterback position if it comes to that. Hopefully that won’t be the case."
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith has continuously maintained that he likes to have three quarterbacks ready throughout the course of the season, in the event of situations like this. He tries to divide practice reps between all three players, but obviously some players get more reps than others in practice.
Robinson is 34-of-60 for 267 yards this season with a touchdown. Williams has appeared in just two games and, regardless of if he plays in each of the final two games, will be able to preserve a redshirt season.
“Should (Robinson) have to go, I’d be fine with him," Rod Smith said. "We saw what he’s capable of doing against Michigan, and hopefully he’s gotten better since then throughout the course of practice.
"I think the critical part of those guys, like Matt and Isaiah, when you’re in a backup role and you get your opportunity and how you perform is obviously is important. What’s even more important, in my opinion, is how you learn from your mistakes. Hopefully Matt has learned from his mistakes back in the Michigan game and he’s gotten better."
Peters has started in 10 of Illinois' 11 games this season and has thrown for 1,611 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go with 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He left the game with just more than two minutes left in the fourth quarter against Iowa. Stone was not flagged for targeting or a late hit.
“I’ll just say, it’s kind of obvious what it was," Smith said. "If that’s not targeting, what is? Our quarterback was knocked out of the game. A penalty should have been called."