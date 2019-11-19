The rivalry is back
Finally, the Illinois and Iowa football and, hopefully, basketball rivalry is back.
If you lived in the Quad-Cities or the surrounding area years ago, when the two teams played each other, it was nothing but trash talking, friendly wagers and great coffee talk in the break room.
However, for years the Fighting Illini have been one of the teams most in the Big Ten wanted to play for homecoming while the Hawkeyes were doing their usual: winning enough games each year to keep the average fan happy, going to a bowl game and, honestly, dominating Illinois. Many fans lost interest in the rivalry.
But the old dinosaurs in the area can never forget the dislike between the two programs, with some comments not suitable for newsprint.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz got the Hawkeye job in 1999, making him the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten.
In Ferentz's first two seasons, were a struggle, just as they were for Illinois head coach Lovie Smith. Ferentz was 4-19 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten play during that time. Since, however, Iowa has attended 16 bowl games under the 64-year-old, who keeps doing his thing: beating teams he is supposed to and occasionally knocking off a Top 10 team like the Hawkeyes did this past Saturday when they beat the seventh-ranked Gophers, 23-19. It was not an upset; oddsmakers favored Iowa even though Minnesota was probably the better team.
Now comes “Santa” Smith, complete with the white beard fans hated when he lost but now love as the Illini have won four in a row.
Like Ferentz, results were brutal in Smith’s first two seasons at Illinois: 4-19 overall (the same as Ferentz) and 2-16 in conference play.
On Saturday the two schools meet again in Iowa City, a game that Illinois fans and, I am sure, Illini coaches and players behind the scenes have circled on their calendar. Last year the Hawkeyes rolled Illinois 63-0 in Champaign, leaving a horrible taste in the mouth of everyone who bleeds orange and blue.
"We don't like in the past in our program. We talk about who the next team is on our schedule,” Smith said. "But we make sure our players know where we were last year defensively and how we must improve each game.”
Smith's Illini started to turn the corner in the second half the Michigan game; the Wolverines benefited from Illinois going to a freshman back-up quarterback Matt Robinson, who gave them a chance but made costly turnovers. Then came the upset win over the Wisconsin Badgers, 24-23, that shocked the nation.
This year Iowa will not be the only team toasting its defensive scheme. Smith is known for his defense; now the players have bought in, and it is becoming contagious and, quite frankly, keeping the Illini in every game the team plays.
The defense now has its own hashtag, #LovieBall. After being last a year ago in almost every defensive statistic, the Illini rank first in turnovers gained (26), defensive TDs (6) and fumble recoveries (16) while sitting eighth in tackles for loss (8.3 per game).
Back in 2017, Smith went to Kinnick Stadium with a team full of freshmen. Through three quarters, Illinois played the Hawkeyes tight, with Iowa holding a 24-16 lead before blowing the game open in a 46-16 Iowa win.
Those freshmen are now juniors, and the NCAA Transfer Portal has been kind to Illinois. Illinois is in the midst of a four-game winning streak, the first since 2011, and first in the Big Ten since 2001.
For the first time in years, Illinois fans are doing everything possible to get tickets, predicting scores and making friendly wagers. No one knows the outcome, but, rest assured, this will not be a 63-0 shellacking. Iowa is the next opponent, and the guys in orange and blue are coming to Iowa City ready for a war.