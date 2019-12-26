Illinois football

“Too easy," Georgina Hayes said. "It was either here or New York (at the Pinstripe Bowl). It just would have taken forever and been a lot more expensive. This was just a no-brainer for us and we’re just going to do it. You only get this opportunity once, so we might as well share it with him."

This time, the Hayes family won't have to stay up until 2 a.m. in Australia to watch their son on a stream. They'll get an in-person look at Blake Hayes, who was recently named the Big Ten Punter of the Year. He's come a long way from making the shift from Australian Rules Football — where he was a standout and a team captain in high school — to a campus celebrity after three years of booming punts around the Big Ten.

“It’s really exciting," Ronan Hayes said. "As I said, we were over for a month in October, but to now go see a bowl game, which has been a long time since Illinois has been in on, we couldn’t miss the opportunity. We had to come back and see Blake again and see if they can go one step further and make it seven for the year."

The Illini got off the team bus at around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time and Blake Hayes and his teammates found their way into the side door of the team hotel. Inside the door, Blake Hayes reconnected with his family.